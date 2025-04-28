Photo By Sgt. Xzavier Marte | Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) teaches Latvian soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Xzavier Marte | Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) teaches Latvian soldiers how to conduct equipment checks on a AT4 rocket launcher during Exercise Allied Spirit 25 (AS25) at Hohenfels, Germany, March 10, 2025. Allied Spirit 25 is designed to develop and enhance NATO and key partner interoperability and readiness across various warfighting functions. Strong U.S.-European partnerships are crucial for peace and stability in the region and for defense of the homeland. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Xzavier Marte) see less | View Image Page

U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND EUROPE

Public Affairs Office



U.S Special Operations Command Participates in

Exercise Allied Spirit 25



By: Spc. Kristel C. Cordero



U.S Special Operations Command Europe





Hohenfels, Germany - Three days after conventional forces occupied the training villages of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC), U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) from 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) (1/10 SFG) embedded themselves to train alongside 12 NATO Allies for Exercise Allied Spirit 25 (AS25) in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 22 to March 14, 2025. They conducted nighttime raids, ambushes, medical casualty care, and more to train NATO forces and partners in tactics, techniques, and procedures that enhance warfighting readiness.

“Our primary role in this exercise is integrating with our big Army counterparts, as well as exercising unconventional warfare tactics,” said a Green Beret from 1/10 SFG.

SOF trained deep behind enemy lines in a realistic operational environment composed of JMRC urban and rural training grounds. A Green Beret from 1/10 SFG emphasized how the collaboration consisted of an exchange of tactics, techniques, and procedures with the overarching theme of shoot, move, communicate, and medicate.

“We’re working on unconventional warfare, direct action, strategic reconnaissance, and military assistance,” said Jeff Keers, Wolverine SOF Cell Special Operations Senior Advisor. “The U.S. SOF has to come in, assess their capabilities, and then try to teach them, bring them up to speed, and then go execute objectives.”

Enhancing relationships in the field remained a crucial goal for this exercise. Multiple components working together, such as artillery support, aircraft support, and infantry, learned how to collaborate in a dynamic combat environment. SOF integration supported these tactical relationships within NATO and their conventional Army counterparts.

“When you’re working so closely together in this difficult training environment, this shared experience creates very strong bonds, which transfer into strong relationships,” said a 1/10 SFG Green Beret. “It’s very important to see where we mesh, where we don’t mesh, what we need to work on, and how to improve each other.”

Over 3,000 U.S and multinational soldiers trained together in a fast paced operational setting.The U.S. Army’s 28th Infantry Division served as the exercise high command, while other participants included elements of the12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and 21st Theater Sustainment Command. Various medical, psychological operations, and civil affairs teams also engaged in the training.

Along with partner forces, 12 Allied nations participated in this iteration: Austria, Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

“It’s been an incredibly encouraging, positive experience working with our NATO partners and seeing their motivations, their professionalism, and capabilities,” said another 1/10 SFG Green Beret. “Building relationships with them has been rewarding, and we look forward to more potential training operations in the future.”

AS25 served as a key U.S. Army multi-domain interoperability event that showcases investment in the defense of the homeland and cohesion of the NATO Alliance. These exercises bolster collective defense capabilities and allow NATO Allies to take on larger challenges to enhance NATO readiness.