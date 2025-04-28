Learning, leading, growing: Airmen, families celebrate Month of the Military Child

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- Concluding the Month of the Military Child observance, the 48th Fighter Wing hosted a series of events highlighting the strength and resiliency of the military-connected youth.



MoMC is recognized every April to showcase and honor the unique challenges children in military families face. These young individuals often endure frequent moves, parental deployments and the stresses of military life, all while demonstrating exceptional adaptability. This month is celebrated throughout the Department of Defense and is often symbolized by the color purple.



Featured events included the popular Kids Understanding Deployment Operations, also known as KUDOS, in addition to a MoMC resilient kids talk, a purple up MoMC bowling special, and an Easter family night.



The MoMC Resilient Kids Talk was an outstanding event that brought military-connected students together for a meaningful conversation about their experiences. Facilitated by U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Olvis, 48th Fighter Wing deputy commander, the discussion gave students the opportunity to share personal stories and reflections on the unique life of a military child. The event not only empowered youth voices but also offered adults a deeper understanding of their resilience and views.



Students from Lakenheath High School shared that it gets better with every PCS, they urged others to look at things positively and change their mindset from “ugh, I always have to move,” to “oh my gosh, I get to move to a new school, I get to make new friends, I get to meet new people” – “not many kids get to do this – we are special!”



Later, hosting a KUDOS tri-base event at RAF Lakenheath, bringing together families from across the community. The event featured a variety of interactive stations designed to give children a hands-on look at the deployment process. Highlights included a K-9 demonstration, static aircraft and vehicle displays, emergency vehicle tours, face painting, and a self-defense station. Through these activities, children gained a better understanding of what their parents experience during deployments, while also enjoying a day filled with learning, fun and connection.



“KUDOS was a lot of fun for both the kids and adults,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kemmuel Viveiros, Military and Family Readiness Center non-commissioned officer in charge. “Going through the simulated ‘deployment’ process has certainly exposed the kids to what their parents go through when they deploy. We hope this experience helps build a shared language of connection for both the kids and the parents.”



As the month comes to a close, these events leave behind more than just memories, they reinforce a lasting commitment to supporting and celebrating military children year-round. Whether through educational initiatives, community programs or simply listening to their viewpoints, the base continues to recognize that these young people serve too — not in uniform, but in strength, sacrifice and unwavering support.

