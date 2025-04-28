One Connection at a Time

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), network and communications, shut down legacy systems aboard Camp Smith on March 29, 2025. As time passed, the parts for legacy systems became less accessible, and programs became less compatible. These systems are responsible for connecting 60% of the global population within the Indo-Pacific region. Having an updated system is important for U.S. national security and mission readiness. A complete system upgrade allows more flexibility when meeting the demands of the ever-shifting battlespace.



Marines worked with the legacy systems for approximately 40 years. In that period, the communication systems at MCBH degraded due to high demands and restless usage. Amid delays and disruptions, Marines completed tasks on the legacy systems across the fleet and Indo-Pacific region. No matter the status of the system the standard remained, the mission was set, and the Marines adapted.



"We've been working with legacy systems for years," said William Kim, Base Communications Director.” Parts are getting harder to find, and the costs to replace them are becoming astronomical."



The need for renovated communication systems became urgent as the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) revamped its focus on national security. With new machinery and programs introduced, Marines now have the equipment necessary to improve operational efficiency and focus on maintaining readiness. The transition to Voice over IP (VoIP) systems is a key development, allowing Marines to manage operations more efficiently from ship to shore.



"With the new systems, we're able to communicate faster, track things better, and operate without the constant disruptions," said GySgt Joshua Parrish, network and communications VoIP staff noncommissioned officer in charge.



The improvements ensure better support for operations, helping Marines meet the fast-moving demands of the Indo-Pacific.



"We've worked with what we had, and now we're finally able to work with what we need," said Capt. Donovan C. White, Assistant Operations Officer. "This is a big step forward for mission readiness here at MCBH and across the command."



These enhancements in communication systems represent a turning point for MCBH and INDOPACOM. As the new technology replaces the obsolete systems, Marines are empowered to maintain the exceptional standards demanded by their critical missions, ensuring that every connection enhances their responsiveness and operational effectiveness, one connection at a time.

