3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade conducts 10-kilometer conditioning hike aboard Camp Hansen

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan (April 9, 2025) — The Marines and Sailors of the 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade completed a challenging 10-kilometer conditioning hike April 9, aimed at enhancing physical readiness and preparing the unit for rapid deployment in response to crises, natural disasters and humanitarian missions across the Indo-Pacific region.

The day began early aboard Camp Courtney with a 4:30 a.m. muster, where all participants gathered for briefing and preparation. The muster also simulated a movement to an armory draw and served as a practical exercise in resiliency and readiness. Transportation to the hike site involved buses and tactical vehicles, ensuring Marines and Sailors could efficiently reach their starting point aboard Camp Hansen. Upon arrival, participants proceeded to the armory for weapons draw before heading out to the training route.

Led by key leaders from the brigade command element, the hike took participants across a demanding course. Each Marine carried a main pack containing all required gear—totaling roughly 60 pounds—along with a service rifle. This event was a critical component of the brigade’s training cycle, designed to ensure personnel maintain the fitness and endurance necessary to respond quickly and effectively to mission requirements in diverse environments.

Maj. Justin Williamson, force protection officer, emphasized how training like this supports the 3D MEB’s mission as a forward-deployed, rapid-response force in the Indo-Pacific. “Every evolution like this strengthens our ability to act fast and operate effectively when it counts,” Williamson said. “It’s about staying mentally tough and prepared, ahead of the mission before the call ever comes.” This mindset reflects the need for constant readiness, especially for units tasked with responding to unpredictable regional contingencies.

Master Sgt. Julio Diaz, current operations chief, focused on key elements of logistics, planning, and timelines during the hike. His efforts ensured that all phases of the event adhered to a strict schedule, contributing to its overall success. Diaz emphasized the critical role of accountability in coordinating these complex elements. "The success of this event comes down to planning, adherence to timelines, and maintaining accountability at every level," Diaz said. "When everything aligns—logistically, strategically, and with full accountability—we ensure the operation runs smoothly." These operational fundamentals are essential for maintaining cohesion and effectiveness, particularly during rapid deployment scenarios.

Sgt. Matthew Sampson, fires systems operator, carried the brigade’s guidon during the hike — a symbol of unit pride and cohesion. For Sampson, the experience was a test of individual and collective resolve. “There’s always a point where you’re tired and it’s tough—that’s when you lean on the Marines next to you,” Sampson said. “That shared effort is what pushes us through.” His experience echoed the spirit of mutual support that drives the unit forward in challenging conditions.

At the conclusion of the hike, participants completed a debrief and troop welfare check conducted by Brig. Gen. Trevor Hall, commanding general of 3D MEB, to assess the condition and morale of the Marines and Sailors. Buses and backhaul vehicles then transported the unit back to its original muster point, concluding the training evolution.

The event is part of an ongoing effort to prepare for the rapid crisis response missions that are a hallmark of the 3D MEB’s role in the Indo-Pacific. Whether providing disaster relief, supporting humanitarian operations or preparing for combat missions, the unit’s fitness and preparedness remain integral to its success.

This conditioning event underscores the 3D MEB’s ongoing commitment to readiness. Maintaining a physically prepared and mentally resilient force is crucial to the Marine Corps’ ability to support peace and stability in the region.

