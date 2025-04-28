Celebrating the resilience of military families: The Month of the Military Child

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan (April 2025) — In a recent message recognizing the Month of the Military Child, John C. Phelan, secretary of the navy, emphasized, “This month, let us go beyond words to show our appreciation and support for the remarkable children at every opportunity. We realize that the strength of our military comes from the families that stand behind them.” Echoing that message, the 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade (3D MEB) marked the Month of the Military Child with a series of events to honor the resilience, strength, and sacrifices of children in military families. The initiative, led by Brig. Gen. Trevor Hall, commanding general of 3D MEB, underscores the brigade's commitment to supporting military families and recognizing the critical role they play in ensuring unit readiness.

The observance took place on the afternoon of Friday, April 18, with a series of community-building activities celebrating military children. From potlucks to easter egg hunts and raffles, the afternoon provided military families with opportunities to come together, share experiences, and recognize the vital role their children play in sustaining the strength and success of the military community.

Hall, the parent of three nearly grown children, emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of military families. “The resilience of our children is essential to the strength of our entire force. Their adaptability, especially in the face of frequent relocations and deployments, directly contributes to the operational readiness of our units,” Hall said. His words reflect a broader understanding within the brigade that family readiness is just as important as unit readiness, and that supporting families strengthens the overall force. Ms. Nikki Hall, his spouse, plays a key role in advocating for military families, regularly engaging with spouses and children across the community to ensure they feel seen, supported, and connected.

Col. Petra Seipel, 3D MEB chief of staff , played a pivotal role in organizing the event. As a dual military parent of two children, she highlighted the importance of providing support to military families throughout the year, not just during designated observances. “This month is about showing our appreciation, but it’s also a reminder that our military families, especially the children, are never static, always adapting, and constantly growing. Their resilience is what keeps us strong, both in and out of uniform,” Seipel said.

The Month of the Military Child not only serves as a moment of celebration but also as an important reminder of the sacrifices military families make every day. While service members face challenging duties, their families, particularly the children, bear significant emotional and logistical burdens. Supporting these children reinforces the importance of maintaining a strong, well-rounded military community, where readiness extends beyond the unit to include the families who sustain them.

In recognition of their strength and perseverance, the 3D MEB will continue to support programs and initiatives that promote the well-being of military families, ensuring their readiness remains integral to the success of the brigade’s mission in the Indo-Pacific region.

