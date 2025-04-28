232nd Combat Training Squadron Holds Aerial Change of Command Near Nellis AFB

The 232nd Combat Training Squadron conducted a rare and visually striking aerial change of command ceremony near Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on April 18, 2025. The sky above the Nevada desert served as the stage for a six-ship formation flyover, led by outgoing commander Lt. Col. Jay “Grizz” Baer.



One F-16D Fighting Falcon, two F-22 Raptors, two F-35A Lightning II aircraft and one A-10C Thunderbolt II soared in tight formation as a final tribute to Baer’s leadership. The flyover served as both a ceremonial and symbolic passing of the torch to the unit’s new leadership.



Following the aerial display, a traditional change of command ceremony was held on the flight line of Nellis AFB. There, Baer formally passed the squadron’s guidon to Col. Erik Brown, the 152nd Operations Group Commander, who briefly held command before handing the symbol of leadership to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Kevin “Renegade” Autrey.



“This ceremony, both in the air and on the ground, reflects the legacy, pride and precision of the 232nd,” said Brown. “It’s a staunch reminder that with the transition of leadership, the mission and dedication of our Airmen continues - without fail.”



Aerial change of command ceremonies are a rare tradition within the U.S. Air Force, typically reserved for highly specialized or commemorative occasions. Originating from early flyovers during World War II, these airborne tributes have evolved into complex aerial displays that showcase unit capabilities while honoring outgoing leadership. Though more common in ground-based ceremonies, aerial versions emphasize a squadron’s operational readiness and offer a dramatic visual farewell.



The 232nd Combat Training Squadron, known for its role in integrated air combat training exercises like Red Flag, continues its mission of preparing warfighters for the most complex combat scenarios in modern air warfare. Under the Nevada Air National Guard, the 232nd also is a part of the 152nd Airlift Wing based out of Reno, Nev.

