NMRTC Lemoore officer earns Junior Environmental Health Officer of the Year

LEMOORE, Calif. —Lt. Nickolas Lamal of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Lemoore, California, was selected as Navy Medicine’s fiscal year 2024 Junior Environmental Health Officer of the Year.



Lamal led the preventive medicine and industrial hygiene (IH) departments within NMRTC Lemoore. He revitalized and guided environmental health programs across three installations: Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, NAS Fallon, and Naval Support Activity Monterey.

Lamal’s responsibilities included water quality monitoring, environmental health assessments, and safety protocol implementation. The department's scope includes risk management, environmental compliance, radiation safety, respiratory protection, ergonomics, medical surveillance, and hearing conservation. During a Navy Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command sanitary survey, the prevention medicine department earned the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery program compliance. The program manager recognized Lemoore’s program as the “gold standard” for the Navy.



"Lt. Lamal's work and recognition highlight the importance of the public health team working and protecting our service members and their families," said Capt. Aaron Werbel, commanding officer of NMRTC Lemoore.



The IH team completed nearly 200 surveys and assessments across all three installations, ensuring compliance and implementing controls to reduce workplace hazards, protecting the health and safety of the warfighter and civilian workforce.



The recognition particularly highlights Lamal's contributions to water safety, a fundamental aspect of military readiness and community health. His team's work has helped establish new standards for environmental health services across naval installations.



"Being recognized for this award is a great honor to represent the environmental health officer community and highlight the roles we have at different installations and the impact we can have on the global stage," Lamal said.



Lamal, who holds a Master of Public Health degree and is Certified in Public Health (CPH) has been assigned to NMRTC Lemoore for three years. During his time at the command, Lamal also focused on developing junior Sailors.



"Watching sailors grow, mature and achieve their goals while fostering a competitive environment for them to challenge themselves and win Sailor of the Quarter or Sailor of the Year awards was also another rewarding experience," he said.



NMRTC Lemoore’s environmental health programs ensure safe living and working conditions through continuous monitoring, assessment, and preventive measures. Environmental health officers balance both workplace and broader environmental risks. While industrial hygiene focuses specifically on workplace hazards, environmental health encompasses wider concerns including air, water, and food contamination.



NMRTC Lemoore ensures the readiness of its active-duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps, and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School, Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.