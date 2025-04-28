The Oregon National Guard Adjutant General's Spring Column 2025

Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard, welcomes...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard, welcomes attendees at the Oregon Military Ball held at the Melody Event Center in Portland on February 22, 2025. The annual Military Ball allows service members and their spouses time to enjoy a formal evening to relax, rekindle connections, and make new acquaintances. (Air National Guard Photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

"Entering 2025: Navigating changes, taking on new challenges"

By Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard







Team Oregon,



As we enter spring 2025, I want to reflect on our position within the evolving strategic landscape and address upcoming changes from the Department of Defense that will affect our organization.



The world remains a dangerous place. As I’ve mentioned in recent ‘TAG Talks,’ powerful nations and non-state actors continue to destabilize regions and threaten global security. These challenges require us to remain vigilant, prepared, and ready to respond at a moment’s notice. Every Oregon National Guard member is a leader, and we will continue to rely on your leadership as we navigate this complex environment.



Our Strategic Guidance 2030 outlines our vision of being the Service of Choice, comprised of a team of winning units who are trained and ready to fight and win. Our three core values—Connected, Competent, and Committed—continue to guide everything we do. We must stay connected to our people, maintain competence in our skill sets, and remain committed to improving our organization. These values are not just words on paper; they represent who we are and how we operate.



You’ve likely heard about several recent changes announced by the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regarding DoD’s financial priorities. The Department is pulling approximately 8% from nonlethal programs to refocus on core warfighting capabilities. Secretary Hegseth has made it clear, this isn’t a cut, but rather a reinvestment in building a more lethal force. Additionally, DoD is implementing measures to address fraud, waste, and abuse within the department’s budget.

What does this mean for the Oregon National Guard?



First, we will continue to prioritize our main effort: People and Culture. Taking care of our members and their families remains our highest priority. When we put people first, we build trust, strengthen our formation, and create an environment where everyone can thrive.



Second, we will maintain our focus on Readiness. The upcoming DoD changes will require us to be even more efficient with our resources. We must maximize training time, meet or exceed service-specific standards, and improve systems and processes to drive decision-making at all echelons.



Third, we will strengthen our Partnerships. As resources potentially shift, our relationships with local, state, tribal, national, and international partners become even more crucial. These partnerships multiply our capabilities and help us accomplish our mission more effectively.

In the coming months, my staff and I will work diligently to understand how DoD’s changes will specifically impact our organization. We will communicate transparently throughout this process and make decisions that align with our strategic priorities.



Remember, the Oregon National Guard has weathered transitions before. We’ve responded to wildfires, a global pandemic, and numerous other challenges with professionalism and dedication. We live here, we serve here, and we’re a family. The connections we forge and maintain throughout our careers and lifetimes make us uniquely resilient.



We are the ‘Service of Choice for Oregonians’ not because it’s a slogan, but because of who you are—dedicated Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen who embody the spirit of service, integrity, leadership, and commitment to our communities.



I am honored to serve alongside each of you. Together, we will navigate these changes and emerge stronger, more capable, and better positioned to protect Oregonians and defend America.



Always Ready, Always There!