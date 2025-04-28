Save on emergency supplies at the commissary

Courtesy Photo | From April 1 through Oct. 31, DeCA’s severe weather promotional package includes...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From April 1 through Oct. 31, DeCA’s severe weather promotional package includes discounts on assorted meat snacks, soup and chili mixes, canned goods, powdered milk, cereals, batteries, airtight bags, weather-ready flashlights, tape (all-weather, heavy-duty shipping and duct), first aid kits, lighters, matches, lanterns, candles, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes. Specific items may vary from store to store. (Photo courtesy of Ready.gov photo) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications



NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click here: https://vimeo.com/738619688.





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – As the start of hurricane season approaches, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is reminding its patrons to consider ways to be ready for severe weather or any other unexpected emergency.



“In the military we are always preparing for the worst-case scenarios. That’s the same mindset you need to maintain, especially as we enter into hurricane season,” said Navy Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “As you shop for your emergency supplies, don’t forget to use your commissary benefit to save at least 25% compared to commercial stores.”



Commissary patrons can start their preparations by learning about the types of disasters and hazards that may impact their areas, according to Ready.gov (https://www.ready.gov/). Ready.gov is the website for the national public service campaign to educate and empower the American people to prepare for, respond to and mitigate emergencies and disasters.



Hurricanes (https://www.ready.gov/hurricanes) in particular can be extremely dangerous with severe storm surge, wind damage, rip currents and flooding. Ready.gov advises people to be prepared, especially May 15 – Nov. 30, Eastern Pacific hurricane season; and June 1 – Nov. 30 for both the Atlantic and Central Pacific hurricane seasons.



The Weather Channel noted the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2024-11-26-atlantic-hurricane-season-recap-milton-helene) as the third costliest with 18 named storms collectively wreaking over $200 billion in damage. Eleven of the storms became hurricanes with two becoming Category 5 hurricanes (Helene and Milton).



For 2025 (https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news/2025-04-16-hurricane-season-outlook-twc-april), the Weather Channel is predicting 19 storms with nine becoming hurricanes and four of them turning into Category 3 or higher.



From April 1 through Oct. 31, DeCA’s severe weather promotional package includes discounts on the following items: beef jerky and other assorted meat snacks, soup and chili mixes, canned goods, powdered milk, cereals, batteries, airtight bags, weather-ready flashlights, tape (all-weather, heavy-duty shipping and duct), first aid kits, lighters, matches, lanterns, candles, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes. Specific items may vary from store to store.



Patrons can prepare a basic emergency supply kit with the following recommended items from Ready.gov:



• Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

• Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food. Non-perishables may include canned fruit or vegetables; shelf-stable cans of meat, poultry or fish; dried fruits and nuts; cereal; crackers; energy or granola bars; peanut butter; nonfat dry milk; and foods for infants and the elderly)

• Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

• Flashlight

• First aid kit

• Extra batteries

• Whistle (to signal for help)

• Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

• Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

• Manual can opener (for food)

• Local maps

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery.



For more information, go to the DeCA disaster preparedness webpage (https://corp.commissaries.com/our-agency/disaster-preparedness) for lists of resources.

