Fort Bragg Maternity Fair: Labor of Love

FORT BRAGG, NC - A maternity fair held at Womack Army Medical Center experienced a high turnout, with more than 400 attendees flooding the event. The fair, designed to provide resources and support to expectant mothers, quickly became a testament to the strong sense of community among new and growing families.



The event, which took place on Saturday, featured a range of services and activities, including:



• Prenatal YOGA classes tailored for pregnant women

• Car seat safety checks conducted by The Fort Bragg Fire and Emergency Services

• Tours of the Labor and Delivery Unit

• A new mom basket giveaway filled with books of baby information



Womack was pleased with the number of expectant mothers who came out to the event. “We came in order to take classes and get more information since this will be our first baby,” said Alyssa Osborne, expectant mother. “This hospital is crazy big, so I was glad we got a tour of labor and delivery department, we did the birth planning. Everyone here was super nice, and I never met a single person who hasn’t been welcoming.”



The fair was hailed as a success. Attendees expressed gratitude for the resources and support provided, and organizers were left with a sense of accomplishment and a reminder of the importance of such events. Mary Jane Vega, expectant mom, was excited about the event. “Midwife, touring the labor and delivery room, nutrition for new mothers, behavioral health. There was an abundance of information given to us new moms, so yes it was extremely helpful.”



The next Maternity Fair will be held at Womack on Saturday, September 20th.

