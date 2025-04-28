Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Isakson makes a splash on the dive team

    Courtesy Photo | Joshua Isakson, diver, completes a dive at Lock and Dam 7, in La Crescent, Minnesota,

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Story by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    After 13 years with the maintenance and repair team, Crane Operator Joshua Isakson was selected to join the St. Paul District dive team in August 2024. He successfully completed the rigorous three-week USACE Working Diver Course in Hudson, Florida, earning his license to perform underwater diving and other specialized tasks essential to the district’s diving operations.

    “The skills and knowledge I gained during the course, along with training from the dive team, prepare me to be a safe and successful diver,” Isakson said. “I look forward to assisting the dive operations, and bringing my crane and rigging experience, as well as my knowledge of lock and dam repairs, to the team. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to these new responsibilities.”

    St. Paul District Dive Coordinator Kraig Berberich emphasized the value of Isakson’s background.

    “His experience with maintenance and dewatering projects is invaluable to the dive team,” Berberich said. “Much of our work takes place in dark water with little to no visibility, and Josh’s expertise will be a tremendous asset in accomplishing our mission.”

    The USACE Working Diver Course provides new divers with a comprehensive understanding of diving fundamentals, including dive medicine, symptoms of diver-related illnesses and field treatments, Berberich explained. Participants also receive extensive training on dive equipment, safe execution of diving operations and response procedures for inwater emergencies.

    -30-

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    TAGS

    divers
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    dive team

