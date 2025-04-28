Isakson makes a splash on the dive team

Courtesy Photo | Joshua Isakson, diver, completes a dive at Lock and Dam 7, in La Crescent, Minnesota,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Joshua Isakson, diver, completes a dive at Lock and Dam 7, in La Crescent, Minnesota, August 2024. USACE St. Paul District photo by Kraig Berberich see less | View Image Page

After 13 years with the maintenance and repair team, Crane Operator Joshua Isakson was selected to join the St. Paul District dive team in August 2024. He successfully completed the rigorous three-week USACE Working Diver Course in Hudson, Florida, earning his license to perform underwater diving and other specialized tasks essential to the district’s diving operations.



“The skills and knowledge I gained during the course, along with training from the dive team, prepare me to be a safe and successful diver,” Isakson said. “I look forward to assisting the dive operations, and bringing my crane and rigging experience, as well as my knowledge of lock and dam repairs, to the team. I am grateful for the opportunity and look forward to these new responsibilities.”



St. Paul District Dive Coordinator Kraig Berberich emphasized the value of Isakson’s background.



“His experience with maintenance and dewatering projects is invaluable to the dive team,” Berberich said. “Much of our work takes place in dark water with little to no visibility, and Josh’s expertise will be a tremendous asset in accomplishing our mission.”



The USACE Working Diver Course provides new divers with a comprehensive understanding of diving fundamentals, including dive medicine, symptoms of diver-related illnesses and field treatments, Berberich explained. Participants also receive extensive training on dive equipment, safe execution of diving operations and response procedures for inwater emergencies.



