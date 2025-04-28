Fort Bragg Teens Tackle Issues at Operation Megaphone Lock-In

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Story by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Fort Bragg teens and other military children from around the globe joined forces during the annual 24-hour Operation Megaphone Lock-In at the Tolson Youth Center which started on April 23 at 8 p.m. As part of the Month of the Military Child, this event provided teens with an opportunity to address issues that impact on their daily lives while building lasting friendships and leadership skills.

    The event, which originated in 2012 through the Joint Service Teen Council, was created to unify military youth across all service branches. During the lock-in, military teens from installations worldwide, including Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi and Minot and Grand Forks Air Force Bases in North Dakota, engaged in collaborative discussions and activities.

    “Operation Megaphone is about giving military youth a voice,” said Louise Brown, Facility Director of Tolson Youth Center. “They face unique challenges like frequent relocations, deployments of family members, and adjusting to new cultural environments. This event creates a safe space where they can connect, share, and grow.”

    This year, teens raised important concerns such as bullying in schools, the quality of meals at school and the youth center, outdated housing on post, and transportation challenges for off-post after-school programs. These discussions aim to highlight the issues faced by military youth and advocate actionable changes.

    “Listening to their stories and ideas is an eye-opener,” added Brown. “Their resilience and determination inspire us to make a difference.”

    The success of this year’s lock-in was supported by the efforts of the Tolson and Chay Youth Center staff, the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Marketing team, the Child and Youth Services partnership and, most importantly, the youth themselves.

    This event marks another milestone in fostering leadership and resilience among military teens. By providing a platform for expression and connection, Operation Megaphone continues to bridge gaps and build a strong support network for the military community.

    “Without them, there’s no us,” Brown noted.

