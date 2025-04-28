Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs Highlights Virginia National Guard Excellence at Military Ball

Virginia Beach, Va. — Lt. Gen. Jonathan "Jon" Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard, joined Virginia National Guard leaders, Soldiers, Airmen, and families at the 2025 annual Virginia National Guard Military Ball on April 26, recognizing the organization's critical contributions to state and national missions. Stubbs was accompanied by his wife, Jane Stubbs, who also engaged with families and service members during the event.



"The Virginia National Guard continues to set the standard for excellence across the nation," said Stubbs. "It's inspiring to see firsthand the dedication and resilience of these outstanding men and women who selflessly serve their communities and country."



Reflecting on the Guard's long history, Stubbs added, "The Virginia National Guard carries a historic lineage of service dating back to 1607, and today's Soldiers and Airmen continue that tradition with the highest combat readiness standards. Virginia units have made military history time and time again, from the Revolutionary War to today's modern missions. Wherever and whenever they are called, they stand ready."



Maj. Gen. James W. Ring, the adjutant general of Virginia, emphasized the importance of the visit and the Guard's ongoing mission success.



"We are honored to host Lt. Gen. Stubbs and showcase the incredible work our Soldiers and Airmen do every day," said Ring. "His support emphasizes the vital connection between our state forces and the broader national mission."



The event included award presentations, training highlights, and an overview of upcoming initiatives to modernize equipment and strengthen readiness for future operations. Stubbs celebrated the remarkable excellence and rich lineage of the Virginia National Guard. His inspiring words honored the dedication and courage of those who have served, reminding us all of the profound legacy we carry forward. Together, we embrace the future, fueled by the unwavering spirit of service and commitment to our great nation.



The Virginia National Guard, comprised of more than 7,000 Soldiers and Airmen, continues to support a wide range of missions, from domestic emergency response to overseas deployments.

