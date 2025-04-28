Esports in DoDEA Americas Schools: A Winning Play for Students

Courtesy Photo | Students at Fort Campbell High School focus intently during an esports team practice,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Students at Fort Campbell High School focus intently during an esports team practice, showcasing the teamwork and engagement that Coach Dr. Nancy Beale champions in her transformative program. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

Dr. Nancy Beale wasn’t sure what to make of esports at first. “I wasn’t sure what it meant to have an esports team or how to be an esports coach,” she admitted during a recent conversation at Fort Campbell High School, where she serves as the school psychologist. That changed when she started coaching the school’s esports team. “Now, I see it gives kids a place who didn’t have one before. They were gaming alone at home, but this makes it a team effort,” she said. Beale’s journey from rookie to advocate reveals how competitive video gaming is transforming education, helping students grow, connect, and prepare for the future.



“Esports has revolutionized the way we think about team sports and student engagement,” said Gregory Bull, Americas Southeast District Superintendent. “By providing access to competitive gaming, we open doors for students who might not typically participate in traditional athletics. This approach fosters teamwork, strategic thinking, and a sense of belonging, allowing every student to experience the camaraderie and excitement of team sports. Esports is not just about gaming; it’s about creating opportunities for all students to thrive and be part of something bigger.”



Gaming has moved from late-night hobby to school-sanctioned competitions. Picture students gathered around monitors, not goofing off but strategizing as a team. Beale noticed these weren’t just any kids, these were kids that didn’t know there was a place for them to game with others “They’re competitive, but they were staying in their rooms, not often joining sports or clubs,” she said. Esports changed that, giving them a squad to cheer for and a reason to show up. One parent shared, “FCHS Esports program has given my daughter confidence and the feeling of acceptance. She has, in her own words, ‘found her people.’ Our daughter has struggled with friendships and Esports has given her such a wonderful opportunity to make friends with people her age doing an activity they all like to do.”



Parents have noticed the difference, too. “They tell me their child never cared about school until esports,” Beale shared. “It’s a motivator.” She’s not wrong—studies show it works. In one California district, esports players’ GPA jumped 1.4 points, with attendance rising to 95%. By tying gaming to good grades, esports pulls students in like nothing else. Leanne Apter, a parent, wrote, “I think the Esports program would benefit all schools, it gives students an amazing opportunity to be involved in a school activity and make friends in a safe supportive environment. Even typing it brings tears to my eyes. Thank you so much for having this program at FCHS.”



It’s not just about report cards. Beale beams when she talks about her team captain. “He’s grown so much,” she said. “He used to get upset over losses, but now he leads with confidence.” Over two years, he’s learned to stay calm and guide his teammates—skills that matter far beyond the screen. Krystal Lockridge, a parent, observed, “Since being part of the team we have seen our child taking on a mentorship/leadership role, while also expanding his social circle with people he normally wouldn’t interact with.” Beale explained how esports shapes future leaders, noting, “It’s about academic, social, and professional growth.” Research backs her up: a ScienceDirect study found gaming teaches teamwork, problem-solving, and quick thinking—exactly what employers want. Forbes even notes that gamers often shine as workers, bringing hustle and adaptability to any job. “These kids manage time like it’s a full-time gig,” Beale said. “That stands out.”



Then there’s the tech side. Beale’s students don’t just play, they dive into stats and strategies, sparking a love for science and technology. “It gets them excited about STEM,” she said, pointing out how they tinker with data or game mechanics. Numbers bear this out: 62% of college League of Legends players major in STEM fields, compared to 45% of all students, according to ViewSonic. For some, it’s more than a hobby—it’s a future. One of her players excited about scholarships and careers in gaming exclaimed, “I want to go into esports now.” Beale sees the possibilities: not just competing but coaching, managing events, or analyzing data, roles that can pay well. Since the esports became a $4.3 billion industry in 2024, it’s a real path. And even outside gaming, the skills, leadership, and tech know-how, open doors everywhere.



What keeps Beale hooked is the change in her students’ confidence. “Some were shy, unsure how to connect,” she recalled. Now, her student-run team buzzes with chatter and ideas. “It’s turned into something bigger than gaming,” she said. “They’re learning to lead each other.” It’s a community where quiet kids find their voice, something solo play could never offer. Sherrie Topasna, a parent, shared, “I have seen my student become more confident with himself to make friendships and a willingness to join more programs within the school. I haven’t seen my son smile so much since joining the FCHS esports program.” Beale’s shift from uncertainty to dedication mirrors what the data shows: esports isn’t just a game, it’s a way to build skills, ignite passions, and set kids up for success.



As DoDEA expands esports to more schools, they’re not chasing trends. They’re betting on students. Esports is more than a pastime. It’s a playbook for helping kids win at school, work, and life.



Attribution Note: Jennifer Hall, District ET ISS