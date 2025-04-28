Fort Drum’s DENTAC celebrates dental assistant graduates

Photo By Master Sgt. Warren Wright | FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Spc. Fernanda Suarez (right), American Red Cross Dental...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Warren Wright | FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Spc. Fernanda Suarez (right), American Red Cross Dental Assistant training program student, receives a certificate of completion from Col. Ralf Beilhardt, the commander of the Dental Health Activity – Fort Drum, and Maj. Gregory Ramirez, program director with the DENTAC, during the program’s graduation ceremony in Fort Drum, N.Y., April 18, 2025. The ceremony recognized the graduation of four dental health assistant students from the six-month-long program, each of whom put in more than 800 hours of didactic and hands-on clinical training to become dental assistants. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, New York – The Dental Health Activity – Fort Drum celebrated the accomplishments of four American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program students during a graduation ceremony April 18, 2025.



Kourtney Bloom, Grace Smith, Kristin Thompson, and U.S. Army Spc. Fernanda Suarez successfully completed the six-month program and received their certificates of completion during the ceremony.



“What you accomplished here today was no easy feat,” Maj. Gregory Ramirez, the program manager for the DENTAC, said to the graduates. “You persevered and met the high standard presented to you in the past six-plus months of training. Each of you gave your time and committed to 800-plus hours of training. I am incredibly proud of you all.”



The vigorous program, provided through a partnership between the American Red Cross and the Fort Drum DENTAC, offers tuition-free education to military dependents, resulting in a certificate of completion that’s transferable between federal installations.



“This graduation marks our 14th graduating class,” Ramirez said. “The program has developed from year to year thanks to those who came before us, and I am confident it will continue to develop to even greater heights in the years to come.



The requirements to join the dental assistant training program are minimal, requiring only that applicants are at least 18 years of age, be U.S. citizens, and are dependent on U.S. military members. Applicants are accepted regardless of whether or not they have experience or training in a dental field. This year was also the first year an active-duty service member was invited to participate.



During the course, the graduates underwent more than 800 hours of training, starting with classroom instruction followed by long hours of chair-side training directly with the dental staff.



“It’s been an amazing experience,” Thompson, a native of Cedar City, Utah, said after receiving her completion certificate. “The dentists have been so supportive, and especially all of the dental assistance has been incredible, making us feel comfortable, making us feel welcome.”



Some of the graduates will begin working at the DENTAC as fully certified dental assistants, while others will take their training to other locations or will use what they’ve learned to fulfill larger goals within the dentistry profession.



“Becoming a dentist is one of my dreams,” said Suarez, a native of Waterbury, Connecticut. “Hopefully, now I can reclass as a 68E (Army dental specialist) and become a dental hygienist and then complete my college.”



The Fort Drum DENTAC is focused on increasing and maintaining warfighter readiness through timely and reliable dental care, deployment readiness, and dental training for Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers.



The American Red Cross Dental Assistant Program is offered on several bases worldwide and works toward providing support and resources to military families. Learn more about the American Red Cross’s work with military members and their families here: https://www.redcross.org/about-us/our-work/military-families.html.