102nd Medical Group supports 129th Boston Marathon

Airmen of the 102nd Medical Group, Detachment 1, provided medical and casualty support during the 129th Boston Marathon, April 20, 2025.

Initially staged at the early hour of 6 a.m. in the town of Hopkinton, the 35-person team, consisting of Airmen from the 102nd Intelligence Wing and 104th Fighter Wing, set up and prepared for the start of the marathon.

In the event of an emergency, the Medical Element (MEDEL) provides situationally dependent emergency medical triage, stabilization, treatment, tracking and regulation for patients, evacuees and support personnel.

“The most significant takeaway for me is that preparation is critical to success. During our annual training and on our drill weekends, we are consistently performing hands-on and academic exercises to challenge ourselves and sharpen our response capability,” said Capt. Derek May, medical plans officer. “Through this deliberate training, our team has the confidence and trust that we are prepared for missions such as the historical Boston Marathon.”

The Air National Guard provides the training and opportunity for developing teamwork skills, be it collaborating with other Air Force units, other military services or with local, state and federal partners from local first responders to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“We’re charged with providing a medical rapid response capability to all-hazards events. Due to this, we train rigorously and have developed a certain level of trust and camaraderie,” said May. “Every time we have a mission, everyone locks in within their role and provides the highest level of care possible as part of a team.”

That capability was not limited to Hopkinton, as the team had the responsibility to respond further down the course to the towns of Ashland and Newton.

MEDELM represents the capability to establish a triage area to swiftly assess and categorize casualties based on the severity of injuries. Using standard triage protocols, the team prioritizes treatment and provides critical stabilizing care, such as hemorrhage control, airway management and pain relief.

This immediate intervention aims to minimize casualties until the patient care can be safely transferred to local hospitals, emergency medical services (EMS) or other designated civil authorities.

“The most rewarding thing for me is knowing that, in the event something does happen, I am part of a highly skilled medical team that is prepared and ready to save lives,” said May. “Since I’ve joined the Air Force Medical Service in 2009, I have been preparing endlessly to mitigate human suffering and save lives. I am not unlike every other member of my community. Although we never want to have to use our skills because that means people are injured, we want to be the people you call if you need us.”

When local communities face emergencies, the National Guard stands ready to provide critical support through Domestic Operations (DOMOPS) and Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA). This encompasses a wide range of support, from responding to natural disasters and conducting search and rescue operations to assisting law enforcement and engaging with the community.

DSCA may be used to support large-scale events like presidential inaugurations or major sporting events like the Boston Marathon, providing security, traffic control, and other logistical support.

The National Guard's ability to deploy rapidly with specialized equipment and trained personnel makes them an invaluable resource in times of crisis.