C2WAC Goes Global: Largest class to date unites allied warfighters in UK hosted course

The Command and Control Warrior Advanced Course was held outside of the United States for the first time. The most recent iteration, which is customarily held at Hurlburt Field, Fla., was held at Royal Air Force Waddington in the United Kingdom and had nearly equal numbers of coalition and U.S. personnel—making it the largest C2WAC class to date.



"The significance of expanding C2WAC training outside the U.S. is a milestone in the course's history and another positive step toward strengthening our partnerships with our international allies," said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hayde, 505th Command and Control Wing commander, Hurlburt Field, Fla. "Increasing interoperability with our partners through integrated training allows for these collaborations and the sharing of expertise and resources, ultimately increasing the combat effectiveness of allied air forces.”



As the U.S. Air Force’s premier operational-level C2 course, C2WAC is designed to advance the operational-level planning expertise of experienced air component (Air Force Forces and Air Operations Center) planners, preparing them to lead operational planning teams and integrate joint and coalition capabilities across multiple warfighting domains.



RAF Air Commodore Blythe Crawford, Air and Space Warfare Center commandant, RAF Air Commodore Lee Turner, ASWC deputy commandant, and RAF Air Commodore Jamie Thompson, RAF Global Engagement commander, sponsored the 705th Training Squadron’s mobile training team, a blended cadre of instructors, which included U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and U.S. Department of Defense civilians and contractor support, to teach C2WAC at RAF Waddington.



The graduating course leader, RAF Wing Commander Mark Still, Air Battlespace Training Centre commander, said, “C2WAC offers an unparalleled opportunity for AUKUS [Australia, United Kingdom, and United States trilateral partnership] coalition partners to conduct operational planning together, enhancing our ability, through shared knowledge and experiences, to improve coalition integration from the start of operation conception. Bringing together personnel from the U.S. Air Force, RAF & RAAF in this environment in the U.K. is a key demonstration of our joint commitment to improve processes and better prepare our operational planning teams for success in this rapidly changing and evermore challenging operational environment.”



“In just two years, C2WAC has evolved from a U.S.-only-based course to one that has graduated students from the U.K. and Australia and is transitioning to expand our closest allies’ capacity to engage at the operational level of war with capabilities at all classification levels,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Lee, 705th TRS commander, Hurlburt Field, Fla.



The course benefitted from the location by incorporating several RAF experts as guest speakers, most notably three RAF general officers; it enhanced advanced operational-level planning content with military education activities ranging from guided tours of the RAF Officer Academy, RAF College Cranwell, to including a tour of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight as part of the graduation ceremony held at RAF Coningsby.



“Our objective was to ensure that the cost to Air Combat Command for the U.S. Air Force students didn’t exceed the standard C2WAC operational costs at Hurlburt Field,” said U.S. Space Force Maj. Joel Boxberger, 705th TRS C2WAC, Hurlburt Field, Fla. “Due to the RAF covering the expenses of the C2WAC instructors' travel, several USAFE [U.S. Air Forces Europe] students who did not need to fly, and comparable Florida and U.K. student flight costs and per diem rates, we were able to keep the course cost neutral."



Eleven RAF, one RAAF, three U.S. Air Force Reserve, one Air National Guard, two U.S. Space Force, and 11 U.S. Air Force warfighters learned how to integrate kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities available to the Combined/Joint Force Air Component Commander.



“The multinational aspect of this iteration of C2WAC was phenomenal; it was so beneficial to have almost a 50/50 split of U.S. and U.K./AUS students. It was great to hear the perspectives of other countries and incorporate other methodologies into our processes. I liked how we were able to use JPPA [Joint Planning Process for Air] through two different scenarios; it helped to put it into a realistic perspective,” said Tech. Sgt. Grace Kline, 611th AOC and C2WAC 25-3 graduate.



A distinguished graduate from the course, RAF Squadron Leader Alistair Benson, Headquarters Air Force Checkmate exchange officer, said, “It was an absolute privilege to take part in C2WAC 25-3. The inclusion of nearly equal parts allied and U.S. personnel made for an incredibly effective learning environment, and the skill sets that were taught are vital to increasing the lethality of our militaries as we move into the future. I am looking forward to returning to my place of work with fresh perspectives, improved knowledge, and a network of colleagues whose knowledge I can leverage if required.”



As modern warfare continues to evolve, the need for integrated coalition training increases to ensure that operational planners can effectively coordinate across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.



RAF Wing Commander George Moreton, RAF Air and Space Warfare School commander and a RAF C2WAC 25-3 lead planner, said, “This course not only continues to provide all three nations with advanced warfighters, expert in operational-level planning, but by learning together, it strengthens the understanding and collaboration between the closest of allied partners. On behalf of the RAF, our thanks go to the instructors from the 705th Training Squadron for their outstanding delivery of C2WAC.”



Moreton arranged for RAF Group Captain Andrew Burton, RAF ASWC deputy commandant, to present a token of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Hayde. The painting of 617 Squadron’s RAF Lancaster Bombers overhead Lincoln Cathedral, signed by the World War II crew, was gratefully received and will hang in the 505th CCW Headquarters.



C2WAC is taught at the integrated joint special technical operations level, targeting air component headquarters mid-level leaders; it culminates with the awarding of the A-prefix to officer Air Force Specialty Codes and the M-prefix to enlisted AFSCs and designates them as multi-domain warfare planners.



“Courses like the C2WAC are essential to ensuring the Australian Defence Force remains not only interoperable with our allies but truly integrated from the outset of any operation. Participating in C2WAC allows our planners to build relationships, technical fluency, and shared mindset required for modern multi-domain warfare. As the strategic environment grows more complex, joint education and training with trusted partners like the United States and United Kingdom strengthens our ability to act decisively and cohesively as part of a unified force,” said RAAF Squadron Leader Sean Bedford, RAAF exchange officer to the 505th Command and Control Wing, Hurlburt Field, Fla.



“C2WAC 25-3 was special not only because we were able to deliver it outside of the United States, but because of the caliber of students. The RAF and RAAF clearly sent their best, and the U.S. Air Force stepped up as well…submitting 42 applicants for only 17 slots. As they return to their 18 headquarters as patch-wearing C2WAC graduates, I’m eager to see the impact that this class makes,” said Lee.



The course uses the JPPA and the Joint Air Tasking Cycle framework to steep students in the planning, integration, and execution responsibilities of the air component across the competition continuum at the operational level.



“This course really solidified my understanding of the differences between COMAFFOR [Commander Air Force Forces] and CFACC [Combined Forces Air Component Commander] responsibilities, as well as an understanding of how to get unique capabilities incorporated into an overall plan. Additionally, it really brought the planning process into sharp relief,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Williams, 13th Air Task Force operations director and C2WAC 25-3 graduate.



C2WAC 25-3 Graduates:



Royal Air Force:

Wing Commander Sophie Atkinson, 2 Group

Squadron Leader Alistair Benson, Headquarters U.S. Air Force

Squadron Leader Steven Bradley, 11 Group

Flight Lieutenant Jak Carradice, ASWC

Wing Commander Will Cornwell, ASWC

Squadron Leader John Cuffe, 2 Squadron

Flight Lieutenant Simon Day, 11 Group

Flight Lieutenant Daniel Langston, ASWC

Squadron Leader Howard Leach, Air Battlespace Training Centre

Wing Commander Mark Still, ASWC

Squadron Leader David Tipler, 90 Signals Unit



Royal Australian Air Force:

Squadron Leader Nathan Cranney, Air Warfare Center



U.S. Air Force Reserve Command

Maj. Garrett Cook, 701st Combat Operations Squadron

Lt. Col. Mark Kuhn, 701st COS

Lt. Col. Stephen Montgomery, 701st COS



Air National Guard

Lt. Col. Shannon Vinson, 201st Air Mobility Operations Squadron



U.S. Space Force

Maj. Oliver Baumgardner, 527th Space Aggressor Squadron

Capt. Tyler Riechmann, Space Delta 5



U.S. Air Force

Maj. Lionel Alford, 603rd AOC

Maj. Adam Corey, 9th Reconnaissance Wing

Capt. Alexander Desa, 607th AOC

Capt. Owen Joyce, 13th Air Task Force

Tech. Sgt. Grace Kline, 611th AOC

Capt. Jesse Ott, 1st Special Operations Theater Air Operations Squadron

Maj. Chris Perry, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph

Maj. Amanda Schultz, 31st Communications Squadron

Maj. Tyler Troesch, 607th AOC

Lt. Col. Jason Williams, 13th ATF

Senior Master Sgt. Justin Yow, Air Mobility Command



For more information about the 705th Training Squadron’s mission, contact the 505 CCW Public Affairs Office at 850-884-9476 or 505ccw.pa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil.