141st ACS Airmen arrive from final deployment amidst mission change

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico – Over 50 U.S. Airmen “Quijotes” assigned to the 141st Air Control Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, arrived at the San Juan International Airport between April 18-23, 2025, from deployments overseas.



Marking a significant milestone to the Quijotes legacy as the final deployment of the 141st Air Control Squadron, now officially the 141st Air Mobility Support Squadron as of April 1, 2025.



“I’m extremely proud of our Airmen for their contributions and efforts and for representing the Puerto Rico Air National Guard with dignity, showcasing the professionalism and commitment that is expected of our organization,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander, 156th Wing.



During their deployment, the Quijotes supported global contingency operations in various locations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, including operations INHERENT RESOLVE, SPARTAN SHIELD, PROSPERITY GUARDIAN, POSEIDON ARCHER and ROUGH RIDER.



“Our Quijotes delivered critical battle management, command and control capabilities across multiple combatant command areas of responsibility,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jose Aldrich, commander, 141st Air Mobility Support Squadron. “Their efforts enabled more than 13,540 joint and coalition combat sorties and the successful engagement against enemy forces via air, land and sea.”



These missions directly contributed to disrupting enemy drone attacks on CENTCOM partners, resulting in safeguarding over $26 billion in U.S. and coalition assets and protecting more than 35,000 personnel.



“As we transition into a new Air Mobility Mission, we close this chapter with a surge of pride knowing that our legacy of excellence supporting contingency operations around the globe is forever etched in the history of the PRANG," said Aldrich.



Looking at the 141st ACS history, originally established as the 140th Air Control and Warning Squadron, Detachment 1 on Oct. 13, 1964 located in Ramey Air Force Base, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, under the control of the Air Defense Command, they would later be redesignated as the 141st Air Control Warning Squadron on Sept. 8, 1985.



Adapting to the continuous changes required to support National Defense throughout the years, the 141st ACWS would later convert its mission set to become the 141st Tactical Control Squadron on May 2, 1989, and again years later to become the 141st Air Control Squadron, creating a history of perseverance, dedication and excellence supporting DoD and Homeland operations.



As the Puerto Rico Air National Guard aligns all efforts to provide the best possible support for National Defense, the new Air Mobility Support mission will enable the 141st AMSS to provide crucial support to air mobility operations, and rapid global mobility of joint warfighter capabilities.

