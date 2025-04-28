Soo Locks to close 150 feet of the Hydro Plant tail race for safety

Photo By Carrie Fox | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District will permanently close a small...... read more read more Photo By Carrie Fox | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District will permanently close a small portion of the Soo Locks Hydro Plant tail race to ensure the safety of all mariners. A safety zone extending 150 feet downstream of the U.S. Government Hydroelectric Power Plants has been established. Beginning April 29, 2025, the safety zone will close to all vessel traffic except at the specific direction of the Chief Lockmaster. The area is identified with hatching. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District will permanently close a small portion of the Soo Locks Hydro Plant tail race to ensure the safety of all mariners.



A safety zone extending 150 feet downstream of the U.S. Government Hydroelectric Power Plants has been established. Signs will be posted at the east end of the closed safety zone to notify all mariners of the safety restricted area.



“We’re excited to welcome anglers back to the tailrace this year, and safety is our number one priority,” Soo Locks Operations Branch Chief Jeff Harrington said. “The safety closure will be permanent as needed to comply with Engineer Regulation 1130-2-520. The area immediately downstream of the power plant has many boils and whirlpools, making it unsafe for vessels.



The tail race is part of federal property and therefore must adhere to federal safety standards.



Beginning April 29, 2025, the safety zone will close to all vessel traffic except at the specific direction of the Chief Lockmaster. The area is identified with hatching in the accompanying graphic.



“Infrequent New Lock at the Soo construction activities are anticipated in the tail race through 2025 and will have the right of way due to size of vessels,” New Lock at the Soo Chief Mick Awbrey said. “Mariners are urged to exercise vigilance and caution around floating plant work vessels.”



Questions can be directed to Detroit District public affairs specialist Carrie Fox at 906-259-2841 or carrie.d.fox@usace.army.mil.