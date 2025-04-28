81st TRSS: architects of tech training transformation

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – A team of innovative problem solvers is revolutionizing military training - and they're doing it for a fraction of what traditional contractors would charge. The 81st Training Support Squadron’s training technology flight has become the Air Force's secret weapon in creating state-of-the- art training environments that prepare Airmen for real-world challenges. The flight comprises Trainer Development, Simware, and the Instructional Technology Unit.

The 81st TRSS provides critical support to technical training by integrating advanced educational technologies and enhancing instructor capabilities. The unit focuses on modernizing training methods through simulations, interactive learning, and instructional design while also offering academic resources to trainees. Their mission is to optimize technical education and empower the next generation of Air Force professionals with the knowledge and skills needed for mission success.

The latest innovation at the 81st TRSS is the command post Dorm as a Weapon System room, a training space that would have cost over $130,000 through traditional contractors. Instead, the TRSS delivered a simulator for just $18,000, transforming a bare room into a simulated command post.



"They came into a basic dorm study room consisting of tables, chairs and dated floors, and transformed it completely," said Demetria Santiago, 334th Training Squadron command and control flight chief. “The result is far more than just a training space, it's a precise replica of an operational environment, complete with raised flooring and unified communication systems, allowing students to accomplish exercise scenarios that mirror real-world events.”



What sets the TRSS apart is its commitment to continuous innovation. Unlike typical contractors, they provide ongoing support at no additional cost, actively tracking operational changes and incorporating real-world updates into training environments.



"We'll sustain this pretty much for free for the next 20-30 years," said Thomas Lassabe, 81st TRSS training technology flight chief. This commitment means constant updates, immediate technical support, and an evolving training environment that keeps up with operational changes.



The DAWS room represents a revolutionary approach to training.



“Students now have access to hands-on learning, enabling peer-to-peer skill development that goes far beyond traditional classroom instruction,” Santiago said. “They can practice complex communication scenarios, run simulations, and develop critical skills in an environment that feels like a real operational setting.”



The financial and operational benefits are unmatched. While most contractors would charge thousands annually for maintenance, the training technology flight provides direct support, immediate updates, and innovative solutions. They can quickly modify systems, incorporate new technologies, and respond to evolving training needs. Having the necessary fabrication skills within Trainer Development, software development expertise within Simware, and interactive courseware creation makes this flight a one-stop shop for nearly all training requirements.



"We sit down almost daily with customers, trying to figure out what the next step looks like for them and how we can make training better," Lassabe said. Their approach goes beyond equipment installation. They conduct comprehensive feasibility studies, measure spaces, and consider every technical need.



The benefits extend far beyond a single training room. The training technology flight is reimagining how the Air Force prepares its Airmen, creating learning ecosystems that produce more prepared, more confident personnel who can immediately contribute in high-pressure operational environments.



As military technology becomes increasingly complex, the 81st TRSS proves that training solutions can be cutting-edge while also being cost effective. They're not just building trainers - they're building the future of military readiness, one inventive solution at a time.



In a world where military innovation often means astronomical expenses, the TRSS demonstrates that true value comes from creativity, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2025 Date Posted: 04.29.2025 11:26 Story ID: 496457 Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRSS: architects of tech training transformation, by A1C Kurstyn Canida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.