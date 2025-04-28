Seton Hall ROTC conducting air assault training at TAC 03 (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 10:49
|Story ID:
|496454
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- ROTC. TAC 03 air assault training. April 25, 2025, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.