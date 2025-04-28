New mail lockers provide contactless, 24/7 access to packages

Courtesy Photo | New intelligent mail lockers are being installed across Army post offices in Europe to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New intelligent mail lockers are being installed across Army post offices in Europe to provide a streamlined, contactless delivery process where customers receive an email with a barcode that they can use at the kiosk of the locker bank to retrieve their packages 24/7. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany -- Military Postal Service customers will soon be able to avoid the line to pick up packages at Army post offices in Europe with the installation of intelligent mail lockers that began at U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, this week and is slated for completion at all Installation Management Command – Europe garrisons by September.

The lockers provide a streamlined, contactless delivery process where customers receive an email with a barcode that they can use at the kiosk of the locker bank to retrieve their packages 24/7.

“We look forward to providing this additional service to customers, in addition to streamlining the delivery process for our postal employees,” said Gabe Telles, IMCOM-E Postal Operations Program Manager, who led the effort that began in 2023 when region director Tommy Mize shared his vision for every post office across the IMCOM-E enterprise to have intelligent mail lockers.

“This initiative is in line with our increased focus to leverage technology to enhance services and programs,” said Mize. “This automated process improves the customer experience by saving time, as well as providing increased availability for access.”

A contract for the Army’s Europe-wide effort was awarded in July 2024, followed that September by approval for funding of the approximately $3M project to provide 29 locker sets for 26 postal facilities. A locker set contains about 60 lockers varying in size to accommodate small, medium and large packages.

“The vendor installation team began at USAG Ansbach in mid-April, installing 4 sets at 3 postal facilities,” said Telles. USAG Bavaria will receive their locker sets next and the remaining lockers will be installed across the theater over the next several months, with all lockers in place by the end of the fiscal year.

“Helping improve postal processes for our customers with the intelligent mail lockers, as well as cashless post office operations now being piloted is part of bettering the overall quality of life overseas,” said Telles.

“Besides maximizing efficiency of retail postal finance operations, cashless post offices will also reduce customer waiting time and expedite postal financial transactions,” he added. “Instead of customers presenting cash and postal personnel counting out change, a simple beep of a debit and credit card is all that will be needed.”

“We will improve access to and delivery of the services we provide,” explained Mize. “These improvements are centered around our commitment to providing world-class services to USAREUR-AF and its units and the Soldiers, Family Members, Civilians, and retirees serving in Europe.”