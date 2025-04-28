USAG Rheinland-Pfalz community supports forward deployed troops with care packages

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Religious Support Office and Headquarters and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Religious Support Office and Headquarters and Headquarters Company have issued a call to the community to donate items to the Support Our Troops Care Package Drive, through Apr. 30. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Religious Support Office (RSO) and Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) have issued a call to the community to donate items to the Support Our Troops Care Package Drive, through Apr. 30.



Collection boxes are available in the HHC conference room (building 200) and the garrison headquarters conference room (building 162, second floor) on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, and the Provost Marshal Office (building 2067) on Clinic Kaserne in Baumholder.



"Soldiers deployed across Europe are separated from their homes and families, and it is essential for them to know that people around the world are thinking of them and appreciating their sacrifices,” said Capt. Rudolph Smith, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz HHC commander. “Given the uncertainty of the resources available at their deployed locations, providing practical everyday items at no cost can make a significant difference.”



Organizers are seeking donations of hygiene products, such as travel-size shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and razors, as well as snacks like individually wrapped chips, protein bars, jerky, gum, and candy.



Smith said the donated items serve as reminders of home and can bring a smile to Soldiers’ faces.



“With thousands of troops deploying each year, it is crucial to reach as many as possible to express our heartfelt gratitude and say, 'Thank you,'" he said.



Once the collection drive ends, volunteers will sort and pack donated items into care packages that will be shipped to forward deployed Soldiers.



For more information on how to get involved, personnel can reach out to their unit representatives or to the Religious Support office at DSN: 541-2109.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.