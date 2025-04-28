Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Munitions Command’s resupply model aims to revolutionize ammo logistics

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Story by JMC Public Affairs Office 

    Joint Munitions Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — In a significant leap forward for ammunition logistics, the Joint Munitions Command has successfully implemented a machine learning model for 79 ammunition supply activities in the continental United States.

    This milestone, achieved in September 2024, marks the culmination of a year-long development process aimed at optimizing ammunition distribution and ensuring training readiness.

    This innovative tool, known as the Quarterly Resupply Model (QRM), tackles the challenge of balancing efficient ammunition supply chains with the need to maintain adequate training stockpiles.

    The QRM sets reorder points to facilitate out-of-cycle shipment decisions, with future plans incorporating simulations to aid in needs assessment and depot planning. From January to August 2024, the QRM generated nearly 27,300 forecasts, achieving a 74% prediction accuracy rate compared to the 25% accuracy rate of the Total Ammunition Management Information System.

    “By analyzing historical data and predicting future ammunition requirements, the QRM aims to reduce shipment frequency, optimize inventory levels, and enhance forecasting accuracy,” said Ryan Senkbile, acting director of JMC’s Munitions Logistics Distribution Division. “With the model now fully operational across all relevant CONUS locations, the focus shifts to performance evaluation.”

    JMC is actively monitoring the model's impact on key metrics, such as shipment frequency reduction, inventory accuracy, and training impact. This data-driven approach allows for continuous improvement. JMC can fine-tune the model based on real-world performance, accounting for variations in ammunition consumption, training schedules, and unique installation requirements.

    “The deployment of QRM represents a significant advancement in ammunition logistics,” Senkbile said. “By leveraging the power of data analysis and predictive modeling, JMC is enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and ultimately ensuring that Soldiers have the resources they need to train effectively and maintain combat readiness.”

