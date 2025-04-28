Photo By Sgt. Brianna Badder | Soldiers of 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brianna Badder | Soldiers of 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force (TF) Cardinal have come together to create a welcoming spot for fellow Soldiers during their deployment, Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, April 20, 2025, by holding events such as an Easter Egg Hunt to celebrate Easter. Events such as these help foster positive team-building skills and morale within the unit. see less | View Image Page

Cardinal’s Nest: Soldiers make a second home in Iraq

By Sgt. Brianna Badder



AL ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq - Soldiers of 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force (TF) Cardinal have come together to create a welcoming spot for fellow Soldiers during their deployment. Capt. Daniel Yancey, Chaplain for 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment "Shadow of the Eagle" along with the help of volunteers created the “Cardinal’s Nest” to offer Soldiers a place to relax and unwind together.



The “Cardinal’s Nest” is similar to The United Service Organizations (USO) an American nonprofit-charitable corporation that provides social facilities, and other programs to members of the United States Armed Forces and their families. However, the Cardinal’s Nest was founded and is entirely run by 101st Soldiers.



The facility provides TF service members with a place to meet others and amenities such as a television equipped with movies and video games. After a long day’s work Soldiers can also study for school or interact with other Soldiers through planned events, such as movie and game nights, or just get some solitude.



The “Cardinal’s Nest” also manages a community closet of items sent in care packages for Soldiers who need items ranging from snacks to shampoo and more.



Spc. Yubi Roque, a unit supply specialist and one of the first volunteers of the “Cardinal’s Nest”, said she enjoys the ability to help run the community closet, so that Soldiers are able to get the little things that they need.



“Every Wednesday and Friday we receive mail, and the volunteers help organize the items from the care packages so that Soldiers can come in and grab things they need like hygiene products,” said Roque.



Roque said the space allows Soldiers a relaxing place. She also said it’s extremely important for Soldiers to have a place of sanctuary in the oftentimes demanding deployed environment.



“It’s important because it just gives us somewhere to relax,” said Roque. “After work you can just swing by play games, watch movies, just do something different.”



Chaplain Yancey emphasized the impact of having a supportive community as Soldiers face different and unfamiliar circumstances throughout their deployment.



“At the end of the day, we’re starting to become family,” said Yancey. “It helps here so we don’t feel like we’re going through it by ourselves.”



The “Cardinal’s Nest” is mostly known by Soldiers for its offering of the little things and its feel of home from Chaplain Yancey.



“Little things go a long way, whether it be a little care package from back home or showing them a card from a kid telling them how proud they are of them,” said Yancey.



Yancey said he recognizes how important it is for deployed Soldiers to have a strong support system and he will continue to support the TF however they need over the course of this deployment and beyond.



“I’m going to keep being that ray of light in the darkness as we continue throughout this deployment.”