Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DES firefighters partner with local fire department, discuss emerging tech in emergency response

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DES firefighters partner with local fire department, discuss emerging tech in emergency response

    Photo By Linda Lambiotte | USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Department of Emergency Services firefighters and their...... read more read more

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.29.2025

    Story by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Department of Emergency Services firefighters and their counterparts from the Kaiserslautern Fire Department met on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Apr. 17 to collaborate and explore the application of emerging drone technology in emergency response.

    The Kaiserslautern unit showcased two of their drones, providing insights into their current operational use and outlining future plans for integrating drones into recovery operations. This knowledge exchange gave the units a deeper understanding of drone capabilities and promoted interagency cooperation, enhancing emergency response preparedness and coordination between the two firefighting teams.

    In close partnership with industry, the Army innovates, experiments and invests in emerging technologies to ensure the Army can deliver trained, cohesive and lethal teams to meet future challenges in complex operational environments.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 04:18
    Story ID: 496404
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DES firefighters partner with local fire department, discuss emerging tech in emergency response, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DES firefighters partner with local fire department, discuss emerging tech in emergency response
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DES firefighters partner with local fire department, discuss emerging tech in emergency response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drones
    partnerships
    firefighters
    DES
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarfighter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download