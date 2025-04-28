USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DES firefighters partner with local fire department, discuss emerging tech in emergency response

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Department of Emergency Services firefighters and their...... read more read more

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Department of Emergency Services firefighters and their counterparts from the Kaiserslautern Fire Department met on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Apr. 17 to collaborate and explore the application of emerging drone technology in emergency response. The Kaiserslautern unit showcased two of their drones, providing insights into their current operational use and outlining future plans for integrating drones into recovery operations. This knowledge exchange gave the units a deeper understanding of drone capabilities and promoted interagency cooperation, enhancing emergency response preparedness and coordination between the two firefighting teams. In close partnership with industry, the Army innovates, experiments and invests in emerging technologies to ensure the Army can deliver trained, cohesive and lethal teams to meet future challenges in complex operational environments. see less | View Image Page