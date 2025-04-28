Distinguished Flying Cross: RAF Mildenhall honors Capt. Andrew Setrin

Photo By Senior Airman Sarah Spadie | U.S. Air Force leadership from U.S. Air Forces in Europe - 3rd Air Force and the 100th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sarah Spadie | U.S. Air Force leadership from U.S. Air Forces in Europe - 3rd Air Force and the 100th Air Refueling Wing recite the Air Force song during the Distinguished Flying Cross ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 16, 2025. The ceremony was held to celebrate Capt. Andrew Setrin, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 pilot, and his accomplishment during a high-risk aerial mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England.- U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Setrin, 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, displayed heroism during an aerial refueling mission in April 2024, earning him the Distinguished Flying Cross here on April 16, 2025.



The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded for acts of valor, courage and heroism during aerial flight in active operations against adversaries. It is a distinction that recognizes acts that go beyond routine operations. Setrin and his aircrew earned the DFC for their heroism and perseverance to complete their aerial refueling mission in the face of danger while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.



Setrin was serving as part of the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, as a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot at the time of the mission. He and his aircrew were to supporting mission refueling F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft from the 4th Fighter Wing, when they received a call for contingency forces to support military operations at the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on April 10, 2024.



“We were told to have our bags packed and to be prepared for something to happen,” said Setrin. “When we got the call we were pretty fired-up about it, so we pushed forward to get out there as fast as we could.”



Setrin and his aircrew stepped off their aircraft into the coolness of the night surrounded by the familiar desert plain of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, on April 11, 2024. Having been deployed there a year prior, he and his co-pilot knew the base and the area of responsibility well.



“We arrived around midnight,” said Setrin. “We walked into the squadron building to see the squadron commander there and that's when we knew that something serious was going on.”



Setrin and his aircrew of five members, including two deployed Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee, who joined them at the squadron building, were immediately briefed upon arrival and prepared their aircraft.



On the night of April 12, 2024, they were notified that Iran was attacking Israel and to get ready for take-off.



“We receive training on how to handle these kinds of missions and situations,” said Setrin. “We knew how to work as a team, so we were prepared and it gave us peace of mind while we're flying in the darkness of night.”



While in the midst of refueling a multi-ship formation of F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to RAF Lakenheath, England, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Setrin and his aircrew found themselves in a direct line of fire after two regional adversaries launched a coordinated offensive attack on a critical ally of the U.S.



“We could see the ballistic missiles going over our heads, even in the cover of night,” said Setrin. “Our boom operator could see the F-15’s take out unmanned aerial vehicle drones from his window.”



Facing 300 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and one-way unmanned aerial systems, Setrin kept his composure ensuring that the F-15’s continued to play their part in a large Coalition Defense Counter Air mission.



“A KC-135 doesn’t have a radar system like F-15’s do,” said Setrin. “We had to rely on communicating back and forth with them to figure out where it was safe to fly.”



His team also relayed vital information updates to other coalition forces, enabling them to respond effectively to the attack, while his crew evaded airborne threats with no defense systems or situational awareness tools in the KC-135, which are commonly used in combat aircraft.



“It is all thanks to the consistent training that we do as pilots and as a team to stay professional,” said Setrin. “Training shouldn't be taken for granted, it helped us be prepared to protect, deter and defend our nation and thousands of innocent lives.”



In the midst of the high-stakes situation, Setrin and his crew continued to adapt and accomplish their mission in refueling thousands of pounds to numerous assets, enhancing the defenses and aerial engagement between forces.



Setrin and his team helped enable the F-15s to intercept and neutralize the majority of the threats, and intercept 99 percent of the missiles and drones by teaming with U.S. and allied forces. His team's actions ensured that thousands of lives were saved during the attack and that no lives were lost.



“Andrew, you earned this Distinguished Flying Cross,” said Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander and presiding officer of the DFC presentation. “Not only for your bravery and courage, but for your competence and your calm cool collectiveness that you showed your crew. For that, the U.S. will always be grateful, and from now on, you'll be known as a hero.”