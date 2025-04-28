CFAS Hosts Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber

SASEBO, Japan (April 5, 2025)—Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosted Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day in Sasebo, Japan, April 5, 2025. The annual open-base event celebrates the friendship and partnership between the U.S. Navy, Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF), and the local Japanese community. This year, approximately 11,700 people attended the event.

"Thanks to the support from the Sasebo Police Dept. we were able to welcome over 11,000 people on to the base and hold our event safely and without incident,” said CFAS Security Officer Lt. Josef Helmandollar. “An event of this scale wouldn't be possible without the incredible cooperation we have between public safety organizations in Sasebo.”

Two unique spectacles kicked off the event: the arrivals of a Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) and a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey. The LCAC, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, entered CFAS’ Juliet Basin where it served as a static display for onlookers and performed a demonstration before departing later in the day. The Osprey, assigned to the 265th Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron based in Futenma, Okinawa, landed aboard the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). This was the first time an Osprey was included at a CFAS Fleet Friendship Day.

"The Osprey is a very important aircraft for us and the JSDF as well,” said CFAS Operations Officer Lt. Cmdr. Raymond Pajarillo. “So it was great to finally have one on display in Sasebo for the first time for people to get up close with it and learn how vital it is to our military and humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions.”

U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships opened for tours throughout the day. Aboard America, guests toured the Osprey and had panoramic views of CFAS. Landing Craft Unit (LCU) 1631, assigned to NBU 7, also opened for tours at Fleet Landing. Festivalgoers enjoyed multiple static displays across the installation including a Light Amphibious Resupply Cargo (LARC), a Humvee, and a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force

(JGSDF) Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB) Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV7). Additionally, JGSDF AAV7s drove in and out of Juliet Basin via a boat ramp to conduct two in-water demonstrations during the day. Several performers entertained crowds on Fleet Friendship Day, including the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, the JMSDF Band, singers, dancers, and cheerleaders. Various vendors from commands across CFAS sold food, drinks, and souvenirs during the event.

“The AAV7 demonstrations we had were the first time the Sasebo public got to see JGSDF ARDB's AAV7s in action in the water, so we had many firsts at this open-base event,” said Pajarillo.

CFAS Security performed Military Working Dog demonstrations throughout the day. The AAV7 also conducted a demonstration. The night ended with a 15-minute fireworks display in the sky above the Juliet Basin.

“The Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day open-base event has been an outstanding success both years we've held it,” said CFAS Commander Capt. Michael Fontaine. “It perfectly showcases how the U.S. Navy and our local JSDF counterparts are integral to the Sasebo community, and I hope we're able to make the event bigger, better, and more exciting every year so that it becomes an eagerly anticipated Sasebo tradition."

For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2025 Date Posted: 04.28.2025 23:01 Story ID: 496394 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Hosts Sasebo Fleet Friendship Day, by PO1 Kristen Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.