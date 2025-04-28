Tamiok Strike ends - Closing ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Okamura, U.S. Army Pacific - Homeland Affairs, deputy...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Okamura, U.S. Army Pacific - Homeland Affairs, deputy commanding general, and Brig. Gen. Larry Opa, deputy commander of the Papua New Guinea Defense Force, gives a speech during the closing ceremony of Tamiok Strike 2025 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, April 25, 2025. Tamiok Strike 25 is a bilateral training exercise designed to improve interoperability and readiness between Papua New Guinea Defence Forces and U.S. Forces, and to enhance partner capacity in response to conventional and potential natural disasters throughout the Indo-Pacific region. see less | View Image Page

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea – Papua New Guinea Defence Force and U.S. Army Soldiers gathered on Murray Barracks Parade Field to officially close exercise Tamiok Strike 2025 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, April 25, 2025.



Tamiok Strike, an annual bilateral training exercise, officially completed its fifth iteration, demonstrating the continued success between the two nations.



“The exercise was an amazing experience for all involved,” said Maj. Jessica Coffey, the U.S. Army forces officer in charge of the exercise, assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade. “I know that the relationship we built with the PNGDF and the Australian Defense Force has grown tremendously and it excites me to see that our mission was a success.”



The U.S. was represented by Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Enhanced, and the Wisconsin Army National Guard.



Closing remarks were given by Brig. Gen. Larry Opa, the deputy commander of the PNGDF and Maj. Gen. Lance Okamura, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific - Homeland Affairs.



“The relationship that we have with the U.S. military and PNGDF is built on our shared history and values,” said Opa. “Tamiok Strike is a demonstration of the progression of this relationship.”



Opa continued his speech by commenting on the growth of the exercise over the years. The progress directly represents the importance of the partnership between USARPAC and the PNGDF, and the commitment to building interoperability between the two armies.



Key training events during Tamiok Strike were staff planning exercises, medical training, infantry tactics training, and the construction of a bunkhouse, each initiative reinforcing U.S. Army Pacific's commitment to building readiness and enhancing partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.



Okamura echoed Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner’s, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, remarks made during the opening ceremony about the U.S. Army Pacific’s intent on continuing its partnership with PNGDF.



“Exercise Tamiok Strike began as a bilateral event back in 2021.” said Okamura. “This exercise, only four years later, has blossomed into a demonstration of multi-lateral cooperation and capability, which is crucial to maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”



Okamura spoke about the importance of the events during Tamiok Strike, and emphasized tactical interoperability as the top priority. He finished his speech highlighting the importance of how each exercise west of the International Dateline demonstrates USARPAC’s tangible commitment to operate across the Indo-Pacific.



“Interoperability is fundamental to deterring aggression and maintaining peace and stability throughout the region, contributing to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” said Okamura.



