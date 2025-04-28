Building Futures: Osan’s new CDC officially opens

Photo By Senior Airman Sarah Williams | Leadership from the 51st Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea Air Force cut a ribbon...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sarah Williams | Leadership from the 51st Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea Air Force cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony of the new Child Development Center at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2025. The new facility was constructed through a Republic of Korea-funded project under the Special Measures Agreement, with U.S. and Korean partners ensuring it met military family needs and quality standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Force Support Squadron hosted a grand opening ceremony for the new Child Development Center at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2025.



This new facility is the Air Force’s first combined child development center and school-aged care center. By merging the two programs, the number of available childcare slots has nearly doubled, offering expanded opportunities for military families.



“Everything in this facility is new, clean, and amazing for service members and their families,” said Marilyn Martin-Han, 51st FSS child and youth services flight chief. “One benefit of combining the two facilities is it cuts down the commute time of families with children in different programs, but ultimately the biggest benefit is it will eventually get rid of our waitlist.”



The opening of the new CDC reflects a broader commitment to enhancing quality of life for service members and their families stationed at Osan. Reliable childcare is a critical support element that directly impacts the 51st Fighter Wing’s readiness and mission success.



Bringing the new CDC to life required years of planning, coordination, and partnership across nations and agencies all aimed at creating a space that supports both the mission and the families.



“We’re dedicated to providing the best resources and childcare here because when our families thrive, Team Osan thrives,” said U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander. “When our service members know their children are cared for and supported, they can focus on the mission.”



The expanded CDC not only offers a modern facility and increased capacity, but also strengthens the support network that allows Airmen and civilians at Osan to maintain focus on their critical roles in the Indo-Pacific region.