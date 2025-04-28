Recent years show new construction’s contribution to Fort McCoy’s economic impact

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Two new transient training troops barracks are shown Sept. 12, 2023, with a rainbow in...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Two new transient training troops barracks are shown Sept. 12, 2023, with a rainbow in the background at Fort McCoy, Wis. The barracks is different than the traditional barracks located throughout the installation. These new buildings, built since 2019, are four stories and able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The buildings are built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The buildings were also part of projects that were part of the Fort McCoy Master Plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future. The Army Corps of Engineers managed the projects to build the barracks as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

For the past six years, and even before that, millions of dollars in construction dollars have been counted by the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office as a key factor and contributor to the installation’s annual economic impact each fiscal year.



Since fiscal year (FY) 2019, more than $310 million has been calculated in new construction of buildings and ranges alone, reports show. Over that same time, more than $1.47 billion has also been applied to operating costs that included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, other new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, and salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.



Projects at Fort McCoy like the current $27.3 million East Barracks Project, $28.08 million South Barracks Project, and the $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project, are among those projects adding to the economic impact currently.



These projects are on top of recently completed projects like the $20.6 million and $18.8 million barracks projects as well as the $11.96 million brigade headquarters building that was fully completed in 2024.



A former Fort McCoy Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie reflected on how important these projects are for all involved during a ribbon-cutting for the first barracks completion.



“Projects like the transient training barracks complex are a direct result of the continued support for Fort McCoy,” Guthrie said. “And they enhance the ability of the Army, and especially the Army Reserve, to train here at Fort McCoy.”



Taking a closer look, following are the year-by-year breakdowns of economic impact numbers for new construction and operating costs at Fort McCoy.



— FY 2019 — $27.6 million in new construction of buildings and ranges; operating costs of $120.56 million.



— FY 2020: $50.3 million in new construction of buildings and ranges; operating costs of $194.4 million.



— FY 2021: $39.4 million in new construction of buildings and ranges; operating costs of $249.88 million.



— FY 2022: $42.5 million in new construction of buildings and ranges; operating costs of $391.46 million.



— FY 2023: $58 million in new construction of buildings and ranges; operating costs of $346 million.



— FY 2024: $92.6 million in new construction of buildings and ranges; operating costs of $170 million.



And as FY 2025 continues, the construction projects continue around the installation, and the economic impact to local communities from those projects also continues.



In all cases, many might say it’s been money well spent.



