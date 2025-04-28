NAVSUP FLCSD Brazilian Navy Exchange Officer Named Honorary U.S. Navy Supply Corps Officer

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP FLCSD Commanding Officer, presents Lt. Gian Lucas Oliveira de...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Josh Hill, NAVSUP FLCSD Commanding Officer, presents Lt. Gian Lucas Oliveira de Mendonça of the Brazilian Navy as an honorary U.S. Navy Supply Corps Officer onboard NAVSUP FLC San Diego Apr. 11 (Photo by CS1 Christian Rabina). see less | View Image Page

San Diego, Calif. - In a celebration of a fine Naval officer and international camaraderie, Lt. Gian Lucas Oliveira de Mendonça of the Brazilian Navy was recently designated an Honorary Supply Corps Officer by Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Commander and 50th Chief of Supply Corps. Capt. Josh Hill, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (NAVSUP FLCSD) Commanding Officer, formally presented him with the prestigious title on Apr. 11.



Lt. Lucas, as he is known among colleagues, spent the past two years in the Personnel Exchange Program, where he served as Assistant Director of the Logistics Support Center (LSC). A native of Rio de Janeiro, he quickly became an integral part of the NAVSUP FLCSD team, distinguishing himself through technical innovation and operational leadership.



"His dedication and mission-focused approach made him indispensable," said Capt. Hill, during the ceremony. "His influence and expertise are on par with any member of our own Supply Corps Officers, and it's only fitting that we honor him as such."



From March 2023 to May 2025, Lt. Lucas assisted in leading over 80 military and civilian personnel while ensuring superior logistics support to homeported and visiting ships and submarines in the San Diego area. He coordinated over 40 ship visits, frequently stepping in to represent the LSC at high-stakes briefs for Expeditionary and Carrier Strike Groups.



Beyond his leadership presence, Lt. Lucas also leveraged his coding skills by automating key analysis functions using Visual Basic algorithms, streamlining processes, and saving countless staff hours. His work drew recognition from NAVSUP Headquarters for potential enterprise-wide implementation.



Lt. Lucas also made strides to improve the LSC's customer service feedback process by digitizing quarterly questionnaires and automating the data analysis. Lt. Lucas doubled response rates and transformed the feedback loop into a powerful tool for improving fleet support. His data briefs became a cornerstone of LSC operations, informing leadership decisions and highlighting team successes.



Though he will soon return to Brazil, Lt. Lucas departs with a piece of the U.S. Navy's tradition and trust. As part of the ceremony, Cmdr. Hisham Semaan, Code 430 Department Director, presented him with a set of Lieutenant shoulder boards and a Supply Corps oak leaf, symbolizing his enduring connection to the community he served so diligently.



His legacy at NAVSUP FLCSD is a model for future exchange officers and a testament to the strength of international partnerships in military logistics.