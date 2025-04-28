Leading from the dorms: junior enlisted Airmen step up

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – For many junior enlisted Airmen, finding ways to make a difference early in careers can be challenging. But for two Airmen at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base, stepping into dorm council leadership roles has turned challenge into opportunity, allowing them to shape the present while building toward the future.







U.S. Air Force Airman Brayden Knight, 42nd Communications Squadron client systems technician, serves as the dorm council president for the Maxwell dormitories and U.S. Air Force Airman Bridget Estabillo, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center identity operations technician, serves as the dorm council presidents for the Maxwell-Gunter Annex dormitory.







The dorm council acts as a liaison between residents and leadership; addressing concerns, advocating for quality-of-life improvements, fostering morale through events and community-building efforts.







“If you consistently do your job well, people will notice and follow your example,” said Knight, “Having friends to talk to helps, but what really matters is when people come to you with problems and you actually fix them. That builds trust.”







Orginally from Hamilton, Alabama, Knight assumed the role of dorm council president just two months after arriving here, and represents approximately 200 Airmen in the dorms. Elected by peers, Knight embraced the position with a strong sense of duty and motivation to represent fellow airmen.







“Peer leadership to me means advocating for people,” Knight said. “Airmen can come to me before they go to the dorm manager, and I help elevate issues and work to find solutions.”







At Maxwell-Gunter Annex, Estabillo has served as dorm council president for the past four months and represtents appoximately 50 Airmen. Estabillo sees the council as a vital tool for amplifying the voices of Airmen living in unaccompanied housing.







“The dorm council is similar to a junior enlisted council but focused more on the quality of dorm life,” said Estabillo. “We work to be a voice for Airmen, pushing forward improvements that impact their daily lives.”







Dorm council meetings with wing leadership occur quarterly, while internal discussions take place monthly. These gatherings provide a space for peer-led initiatives and shared problem-solving.







Peer leadership, according to Estabillo, is about listening and acting.







“It’s a team,” Estabillo said. “Yes, I’m the president, but we all contribute equally.” when Estabillo spoke about the dorm council.







Esabillo added that stepping into this role helped shift her perspective from personal growth to collective progress.







“Before, my goals were focused on what I could do for myself,” Estabillo said. “Now, I think about how I can help others grow, too, and how I can create an environment where they can thrive.”







As the Air Force continues to prioritize innovation and empowerment at every level, dorm councils like these are proving that leadership starts with those willing to raise their hand and follow through.

