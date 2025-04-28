Career Built on Connections

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Rob Capogrosso has spent over two decades navigating many paths of military service. His experiences have enabled him to guide others through those same crossroads.

Capogrosso, a recruiter for the 353d Recruiting Squadron, stationed at Davis-Monthan, has spent most of his career connecting people with opportunities – a job that he does not take lightly.

"We have a saying in recruiting," said Capogrosso. "We change people’s lives. And that’s true. I’ve seen it time after time."

A Long Island native, Capogrosso enlisted in the Air Force in 1999, two years before 9/11 changed the face of the military. After a six-year active-duty career as an aerospace ground equipment maintainer, he decided to switch to the Air Force Reserves. His decision was motivated by a yearning for stability after years of deployment and absence from his young family.

"I had a six-month-old baby at the time, and I just didn't want to be roaming around any more," said Capogrosso. "There was family here, and we made Tucson our home."

Following his active-duty career, Capogrosso cross-trained with the 306th Rescue Squadron. As an aviation resource management specialist, he ensured that aircrew were cleared to fly, which presented a new degree of engagement, experiences and excitement.

"I got to see both sides – maintenance and operations. It was completely different," Capogrosso explained. "One day they're like, 'Hey Cap, we need a patient to practice with,' and the next [thing I know], I’m flying in a helicopter as a practice casualty. It was crazy, but it really opened my eyes."

Today, Capogrosso functions as an Active Guard Reserve Airman and, just like his active-duty peers, is eligible for the same benefits, ranging from medical to retirement after serving for 20 years. That kind of flexibility, Capogrosso explained, is a huge attraction to those thinking of transitioning to life in the reserves.

The success stories Capogrosso helped write are among the strongest aspects of his career. He recruited a woman mere hours before her 39th birthday, and helped a young man living in a group home achieve a better life through service to his country.

"Every person comes in with different motivations," said Capogrosso. "Sometimes all they need is someone to have faith in them. To see those success stories happen — that makes all the work worth doing."

Recruiting, he added, is not merely a matter of placing someone in a job. It is a matter of listening, counseling and advising.

“We’re more counselors than anything,” said Capogrosso. “Not everyone is ready to leave active duty, and we'll tell them if we think that’s the case. But if they are, we will help them do so in the correct manner.”

For Capogrosso, his purpose is simple: enabling people to make sound choices, to aid them in their objectives and to continue to serve – even just one weekend a month and two weeks a year. Because all it takes is one person to change a life and, to many, that person has been Master Sgt. Rob Capogrosso.

For more information on joining the Reserves, please reach out at robert.capogrosso@us.af.mil or call his office at (520)-268-2191.

