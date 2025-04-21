Honoring Military Children: The Resilience of Military Families

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds | Tech. Sgt. Megan Brasley, a deployed aircraft vehicle data operations specialist...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds | Tech. Sgt. Megan Brasley, a deployed aircraft vehicle data operations specialist originally assigned to the 124th Maintenance Group, Idaho Air National Guard, FaceTimes with her family while deployed in support of overseas operations, April 7, 2025. As the Department of Defense celebrates the Month of the Military Child, the Idaho Air National Guard honors military children like Brasley’s sons, Ryker and Rhett, who demonstrate resilience through the challenges of military life. Programs and initiatives led by the Airman and Family Readiness Office aim to support military families year-round, recognizing the sacrifices and strength of these young heroes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Mercedee Wilds) see less | View Image Page

April marks the Department of Defense's annual observance of the Month of the Military Child, a time to recognize the unique challenges and enduring resilience of the children of military members. With over 1.6 million military children in the United States, these young individuals often navigate frequent relocations, parental deployments, and the complexities of military life.



As the Idaho Air National Guard observes the Month of the Military Child, families like that of Tech. Sgt. Megan Brasley are reminded of the unique challenges and sacrifices military children endure.



Brasley, currently deployed as an aircraft vehicle data operations specialist in the 124th Maintenance Group Plans and Scheduling office, has been in the Air National Guard for 14 years. This marks her third deployment, but her first with young children. Her sons, Ryker, 4, and Rhett, 2, are the heart of her experience.



“The hardest part of being away is missing the everyday moments—bedtime stories, family meals, and backyard play,” Brasley shared. “Not being there when they get hurt or sick, and missing their hugs and cuddles, is incredibly difficult.”​



To help her boys cope with her absence, Brasley and her husband Jeff worked hard to prepare them emotionally. They made Build-A-Bears with recorded messages from Brasley and read them a book called The Invisible String, which teaches that love connects people even when they are far apart. A digital photo frame has also helped her stay connected by allowing Brasley to send pictures of her day, letting her children feel a part of her life while she is deployed​.



Despite the challenges, Brasley remains committed to her role and finds strength in her children’s resilience. “I hope they know how loved they are,” she said. “Everything I do is for them, and I hope they are proud of me and themselves for their resilience.”​



Brasley’s experience resonates with the larger theme of the Month of the Military Child, which celebrates the resilience, strength, and sacrifices of military children. According to Heather Echols, the IDANG’s Airman and Family Readiness program manager, military children often face emotional challenges due to the frequent separations from their parents.



Echols emphasizes the importance of supporting military families year-round. “Military children are the silent heroes of the military,” Echols remarked. “They endure the sacrifices of deployments and the uncertainty of not knowing when their parent will return. They are strong, flexible, and able to thrive in an ever-changing environment.”​



Echols and her team provide vital support to military families, offering resources for financial assistance, counseling, and deployment support. They also organize events like the Parent-Child Ball, Easter Egg Hunts, and Kids Holiday Parties to foster community and connection.​



​The Month of the Military Child, celebrated by The Department of Defense each April since 1986, serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting these young family members. The IDANG recognizes this month through initiatives like "Purple Up!" which encourages members to wear purple to show support for military children. The color purple symbolizes all branches of the military, combining Army green, Marine Corps red, and Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force blue.



As families, like the Brasleys, navigate the complexities of military life, their stories serve as a testament to the strength and resilience of military children. Through support, preparation, and love, these young individuals continue to thrive, embodying the enduring spirit of military families.​