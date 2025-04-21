Army Mounted Color Guard help recruiters wrangle recruits at rodeo

Photo By Kevin Bell | The 11th Armored Cavalry Horse Detachment Mounted Color Guard takes part in the Clovis...... read more read more Photo By Kevin Bell | The 11th Armored Cavalry Horse Detachment Mounted Color Guard takes part in the Clovis Rodeo Parade in Clovis, CA April 26, 2025. The detachment is a ceremonial team made up of Soldiers from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment stationed at Fort Irwin, CA. The troopers represent the 11th Cavalry as they appeared in 1901. The Clovis Rodeo was first held in 1914. see less | View Image Page

CLOVIS, California — Army recruiters from the Fresno Recruiting Company continued their push to meet the Army’s recruiting goals at the Annual Clovis Rodeo April 23-27.



While a separate city, Clovis is considered part of Fresno greater metro area. The Clovis Rodeo dates back to 1914, then called the Clovis Festival Day which was started by the Clovis Women’s Club. The first event featured horse races, games and a parade. Over the years the Parade and rodeo grounds have grown considerably, with prizes being awarded for parade participants and purses for Rodeo winners. The city of Clovis hosts the rodeo’s annual parade, which runs from the rodeo site on a route through the downtown and draws thousands of spectators each year.



This year the parade included a mounted Color Guard from 11th Armored Cavalry Horse Detachment, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment from Fort Irwin. The 11th ACR serves as the Opposing Force for combat units rotating through the National Training Center as they prepare for deployment. The Horse detachment was activated as a Special Ceremonial Unit in 2001 with the intent of participating in community events just like this. The mounted troopers represent the 11th Cavalry as it appeared in1901.



The Recruiting team from Fresno say having the team from 11th ACR at the event is huge as it shows that the Army has a rich heritage, and many different jobs and opportunities. For example, spots in the Horse Detachment are open to all troopers in the unit regardless of military occupational speciality.



“While there only so many positions like this in the Army, this still shows that a career in the Army provides so many opportunities that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Fresno Recruiting Company Executive Officer 1st Lt. Christopher Morrow.



Recruiters had a presence not just at the parade, but on the rodeo grounds during its entire five-day run, sharing their Army story, and the merits of an Army career, with the 550 cowboys, rodeo staff and estimated 50,000 fans.



“Folks that like rodeos tend to love the military and servicemembers in general, so us being here is a win for the rodeo and a win for the Army,” added Fresno recruiting Company Commander Capt. Jeno Bourne.