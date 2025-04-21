Leading the way: 56th SBCT Soldier named distinguished honor grad at AIT

Pfc. Delaney Beatty didn’t come to Advanced Individual Training (AIT) for recognition. Like every other Soldier in her class training to become a fire support specialist, she came to learn, to improve, and to serve.



But through her discipline, determination, and exceptional performance, Beatty, a fire support specialist with 1st Battalion, 108th Field Artillery Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, emerged as the distinguished honor graduate of her class Feb. 18, earning top marks in every phase of training, from field exercises to academic evaluations.



“At first I did not care about any graduation honors,” said Beatty. “But towards the halfway point it hit me, and I knew I wanted to earn distinguished honor graduate.”



Beatty’s journey to the podium was shaped by relentless drive and resilience. She suffered an injury during basic training that could have made her lose hope, but it taught her resilience and provided the motivation she needed.



“I saw some dark days,” Beatty said while holding back tears. “But I was able to make it through physical therapy while learning the true meaning of resilience, and it provided the determination I needed.”



Beatty, a York, Pennsylvania, native, joined the Army National Guard to pursue her passion of crime and forensics shows.



“I wanted to join so I could go to college without debt,” Beatty said with a smile. “I knew I could not pay for it myself, but I knew I wanted to study forensics.”



Her achievement reflects the high standards of one of the Army’s most demanding military occupational specialty schools, where Soldiers are trained to direct lethal firepower with pinpoint accuracy. In a field where precision and leadership can mean the difference between mission success and failure, Beatty has already proven she’s ready to lead from the front.



Beatty was presented the battalion commander’s coin April 27 during individual drill training period.

