Forging Partnerships: The National Guard in the Indo-Pacific

Honolulu, Hi. — Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, the 23rd director of the Army National Guard (ARNG), visited the U.S. Army Pacific Command (USARPAC) and the Hawaii National Guard, then traveled to Guam to visit the Guam National Guard, Task Force Talon, Task Force Micronesia and Joint Region Marianas.

The trip focused on building relationships and reinforcing the strategic partnership between the Army National Guard and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.



During his first stop at USARPAC, Stubbs met with Maj. Gen. Lance A. Okamura, the deputy commanding general for USARPAC, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, to reaffirm the ARNG's commitment to regional security and Indo-Pacific operations.



He recognized the contributions of ARNG personnel serving in the USARPAC area of responsibility, including Guam.



"It's all about relationships and trust here,” said Okamura. “The fact that the director of the Army National Guard traveled all the way to the Pacific underscores that commitment.”



Strengthening relationships in the Indo-Pacific theater—USARPAC with Task Force Micronesia, Joint Region Marianas, the Guam and Hawaii National Guard, and other U.S. National Guard units—increases overall interoperability, making forces more lethal against adversaries.



Continued investment in these relationships ensures sustained lethality for the future.



"It's about following the strategy,” said Stubbs. “The strategy states the Indo-Pacific is the principal and primary theater, and it's all about deterring China. The Army National Guard specifically has a role in that."



"I wanted to get oriented to the theater from their perspective regarding theater security cooperation exercises and how USARPAC sees itself concerning war fighting and all its activities in the campaigning space,” said Stubbs.



Stubbs presented the Minuteman Campaign Plan (MCP) as a vital initiative to identify and address ARNG-specific large-scale combat operations (LSCO) gaps through targeted objectives, driving progress and capability improvement.



The total military presence in the Indo-Pacific region contributes to deterrence efforts against potential adversaries through proximity, presence, combat capability and resilience. The National Guard is exceptionally qualified in this area, as a result of extensive experience responding to a wide range of challenges, from natural disasters to civil emergencies and supporting communities in need.



"Think about all the assets and infrastructure on these islands that must be defended, and everything as you move westward has to be defended," said Stubbs. "There is a significant place for the Total Army in a conflict in the Indo-Pacific."



"Guam is decisive terrain, and National Guard Soldiers are doing critical things to enable deterrence and security of vital assets," added Stubbs.



A strong Total Army and robust military presence in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility are essential for defending the United States. Fully integrated with all INDOPACOM partners, the National Guard plays a vital role in this defense. Preparing for LSCO not only strengthens our ability to respond to potential conflicts but also enhances our capacity to address a wide range of scenarios, including humanitarian crises. This comprehensive approach creates a more versatile and effective Total Army force.



"When you look at our adversaries—Russia, North Korea, and China—it's all about that positional advantage and strategic locations for strategic lift, logistical support, forward basing, and power projection throughout this vast theater," said Okamura.



Okamura emphasized that it's going to take more than the theater army.



"We here at U.S. Army Pacific live the Total Force concept because it's our reality. Our combat capabilities include all components—the Active Army, the Army National Guard, and the Army Reserve—which makes us 968,000 strong. This defines our combat competence."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2025 Date Posted: 04.28.2025 15:11 Story ID: 496359 Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging Partnerships: The National Guard in the Indo-Pacific, by SFC Daisy Broker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.