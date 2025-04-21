K-9 units train at 911th Airlift Wing, led by retired Army handler

Photo By Jeffrey Grossi | Matthew Blust, Transportation Security Administration explosive detection canine...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey Grossi | Matthew Blust, Transportation Security Administration explosive detection canine handler, and his K-9, Ribanc, search a hangar bay during simulated bomb threat scenario training at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, April 22, 2025. The vast hangar spaces challenge dogs with competing odors, shifting air currents, and large search areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi) see less | View Image Page

K-9 units from the Allegheny County Police Department, University of Pittsburgh Police, and the Transportation Security Administration at Pittsburgh International Airport conducted joint training at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station on April 22, 2025, refining critical detection skills in a high-pressure, real-world setting.



The training was led by Brent Verner, a retired U.S. Army veteran and seasoned canine training instructor with 17 years of experience. Berner currently oversees about ten K-9 teams operating primarily around the airport and throughout Allegheny County, responding to bomb threats, VIP security details, and high-profile events such as election campaign sweeps.



The 911th AW was selected as a training location due to the size of its hangar bays, offering a fresh environment to increase operational flexibility and for support in the base's vehicle search area. "We want to mix it up and get the dogs exposed to different environments. This also gets us familiar with the base if there ever was a threat," said Berner.



Since Pittsburgh IAP ARS does not have its own on-base explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) or K-9 units, it relies on support from Allegheny County teams for critical threat response capabilities.



Berner noted the importance of variety, explaining that working in the same place too often can leave teams unprepared for unpredictable, high-stakes missions. "Today’s a group training day. Right now, I’m giving them a bomb threat scenario to practice for, but we’re making it a little bit easier. We’re giving them a time limit to search this huge building. It’s already really hard because there’s so much stuff here, but I’m trying to put some artificial pressure on them. So if they respond to a bomb threat at a school—which is a third the size—it’s not their first time that they’ll have [their dogs] put out."



Berner added that every odor has a vapor pressure. Generally, the longer an odor sits, the easier it is for the dog to detect. However, some odors and their environments can oversaturate an area, making it difficult for dogs to pinpoint the source. The hangar at the Pittsburgh IAP ARS poses a unique challenge due to a mix of competing odors, shifting air currents, and its expansive layout. With office bays, food storage areas, and locker rooms, each section contains potential distractions or forms of concealment. Still, the primary challenge stems from the vastness of the hangar bays themselves.



While many may imagine German Shepherds or Belgian Malinois when thinking about explosive detection K-9s, teams are also made up of breeds like Labradors and German Shorthaired Pointers. According to Berner, the reason people often associate German Shepherds and Malinois with detection work is because the Department of Defense typically selects those breeds for dual-purpose roles.



"These are single-purpose dogs," he explained. "Labs have been for years the most popular single-purpose explosive detection dogs. The German Shorthaired Pointers we're using have gained popularity over the last eight years because they’re high energy, have more endurance, aren’t prone to obesity, and have a different work ethic than Labs—which have been overbred in many cases. They're kind of the flavor of the month now. "We try to stay away from pointy-eared dogs around the public because they can be intimidating."



Berner noted that local law enforcement teams, like those participating in the training, often get to select their own dogs in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security.



Matthew Blust, TSA Explosive Detection Canine Handler, who participated in the training with his German short haired pointer Ribanc, said, "We're seeing things that we don't normally get to see. Like a higher placement of an explosive training aid in an industrial environment, the dog begins to act differently and the handler gets to see that response. A lot of these dogs will be in sensory overload here but handlers can see that and say, 'Hey, something’s going on here,'"



The joint training strengthens interagency coordination and ensures that both county and federal responders remain ready to operate across varied terrains and situations.