NAVFAC EXWC and NAVFAC Washington Strengthen Partnership to Enhance Mission Readiness

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) leadership met with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington to strengthen collaboration and showcase specialized capabilities available to the Facility Engineering Corps., April 15, 2025.



The productive hybrid session brought together EXWC's Commanding Officer Capt. Dean Allen, Operations Officer Capt. Kenneth Honek and Assistant Operations Officer Lt. Cmdr. Enisio DosSantos with NAVFAC Washington's Executive Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt and his leadership team.



The meeting highlighted EXWC's technical expertise in critical infrastructure assessments, including bridges, elevators and airfields – capabilities NAVFAC Washington has historically leveraged. The discussions also explored innovative solutions in utilities modernization and emerging technologies.



"We are doing what we can to improve our strategic engagement across and outside NAVFAC," said Allen. "There's a lot of things that EXWC does and has been doing, especially at the field level, whether it's specialized inspections or other types of projects."



EXWC's support extends to Public Works Departments' daily operations, providing specialized services such as waterfront inspections, technical expertise for boiler and heating plant issues and development of Navy guide specifications for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning controls and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition systems.



"As NAVFAC's warfare center, I believe EXWC is best postured to provide unique Research & Development and acquisition capabilities for innovation and infrastructure problem sets across the Navy and Marine Corps installations enterprise," noted Schmitt.



The session also addressed future initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications within the construction industry, critical power supply systems and battery storage technologies.



According to John Nesius, deputy operations officer, “EXWC has several initiatives underway to integrate AI into every day applications to increase speed of delivery while reducing individual workload.” He added, “EXWC expertise in Critical Power Supply Systems, including system design, troubleshooting and procurement support, may prove to be very important at a time when installation place more focus on the operability and effectiveness of backup power systems.”



Schmitt said he was appreciative for the collaboration and anticipates a productive EXWC-NAVFAC Washington partnership to ensure optimal resource utilization and engineering solutions to support Navy and Marine Corps mission readiness.



NAVFAC Washington plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers best-value public works, utilities, transportation, environmental, real property, energy and facilities engineering & acquisition services to support Naval District Washington; Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Installations; and Federal activities throughout the National Capital Region.

