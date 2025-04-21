Munson Rehabilitation Team Participates in Hands-On Training Symposium

Courtesy Photo | FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- A group of military health professionals from Munson Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- A group of military health professionals from Munson Army Health Center recently participated in a one-day continuing education Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Symposium in Overland Park, Kansas designed to enhance their medical readiness skills in rehabilitative musculoskeletal care and orthopedics. Events like this play a key role in ensuring military medical teams remain ready and on the cutting edge of their healthcare specialties, reinforcing the idea that medicine is a constantly evolving practice to improve patient outcomes. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas -- A group of military health professionals from Munson Army Health Center recently participated in a one-day continuing education Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Symposium in Overland Park, Kansas designed to enhance their medical readiness skills in rehabilitative musculoskeletal care and orthopedics.



“The event featured a series of expert-led presentations on topics such as shoulder labrum (SLAP) tears and return-to-sport protocols for athletes, ankle rehabilitation, as well as sleep hygiene and nutrition,” said Cpt. Kathryn Marr, a Doctor of Physical Therapy and chief of Munson’s Department of Rehabilitation.



Marr said events like this play a key role in ensuring military medical teams remain ready and on the cutting edge of their healthcare specialties, reinforcing the idea that medicine is a constantly evolving practice to improve patient outcomes.



“Things change. People are always doing research. New information is always coming out, so these events give us the latest evidence-based practices in rehabilitation and performance,” said Marr.



Marr was particularly fascinated with a presentation on a return to running program for patients recovering from stress injuries. She intends to share what she learned with Defense Health Agency peers and incorporate the treatment regimen into the clinic.



Beyond the educational benefits, the event served as a valuable team building and collaboration experience, allowing military and civilian practitioners to learn together and stay aligned on best practices, according to Marr.



Munson provides eligible Military Health System beneficiaries on post and in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area comprehensive rehabilitative care for musculoskeletal injuries and recovery after orthopedic surgery.

Services include physical therapy, occupational therapy and pelvic floor therapy and are available to active-duty service members, family members and retirees between the ages of 13 and 64.



At Munson, there is no referral required for physical therapy, to include pelvic floor therapy. Patients may call the Rehabilitation Clinic directly at 913-684 6338 to schedule an appointment.