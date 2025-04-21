Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox DFMWR hosts Kids Color Run and Carnival

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Roughly 400 took off running through clouds of colorful chalk over the weekend during the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Kids Color Run and Carnival event April 26.

    The run was held at Brooks Parade Field and featured four chalk stations along the route. Participants were encouraged to run or walk as long as they wanted. Some stopped for extra chalk while others attempted to sidestep each station.

    The event also featured carnival activities, such as face painting and balloon animals, various game stations, multiple inflatable playsets and food trucks. Event officials said the food trucks catered to about 800 participants overall.

    For more images from the event, follow the link to the official Fort Knox Flickr page at, https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/72177720325669039.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

