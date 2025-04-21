Fort Knox DFMWR hosts Kids Color Run and Carnival

Photo By Savannah Baird | Members of the greater Fort Knox community participated in the Kids Color Run and...... read more read more Photo By Savannah Baird | Members of the greater Fort Knox community participated in the Kids Color Run and Carnival at Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 26, 2025. The event was hosted by the Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and featured a color run and carnival activities, such as face painting and balloon animals, various game stations, multiple inflatable playsets and food trucks. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Roughly 400 took off running through clouds of colorful chalk over the weekend during the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Kids Color Run and Carnival event April 26.



The run was held at Brooks Parade Field and featured four chalk stations along the route. Participants were encouraged to run or walk as long as they wanted. Some stopped for extra chalk while others attempted to sidestep each station.



The event also featured carnival activities, such as face painting and balloon animals, various game stations, multiple inflatable playsets and food trucks. Event officials said the food trucks catered to about 800 participants overall.



