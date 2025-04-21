Marshaling the mission: The maintainers who launch the fight

Photo By Senior Airman Hussein Enaya | A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing marshals a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Hussein Enaya | A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing marshals a crew aboard an MC-130J Commando II to the runway at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 19, 2025. Maintainers at the 1 SOW perform a myriad of tasks around the clock, maintaining and inspecting aircraft, assisting crews during launch and handling quick turn missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hussein Enaya) see less | View Image Page

On a cold, rainy morning, a crew chief was tasked with launching MC-130J Commando II for takeoff during a training mission. Zipping his waterproof jacket, he left the maintenance hangar and raced toward a group of 1 SOW maintainers. Together, four Airmen drove to the far side of the flight line to prepare the aircraft for lunch.



Maintainers assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida perform a myriad of tasks around the clock, from maintaining and inspecting aircraft to assisting crews during launches and quick-turn missions.





“Without maintainers, pilots wouldn’t be able to fly, and I think this goes for all planes—there would be no missions,” said the crew chief. “We’re preparing aircraft to do all sorts of things, and it’s really important they stay fully mission capable.”





With the aircrew prepared, the pilot started the engines and the propellers began to roar. The crew chief observed from a safe distance to ensure the engine was running correctly. Moments later when the inspection was done, a loadmaster wearing a long-corded headset, used to communicate with the Commando II pilot, ran to the aircraft, grabbed the door, and closed it from the inside. The crew chief checked the door’s seal to confirm it was properly closed and safe for flight.





By ensuring that all aircraft are properly maintained and mission-ready, Hurlburt Field maintainers remain prepared to deploy at a moment’s notice, as they can be called to mobilize at any time.





“We’re on alert for any mission worldwide,” said a 1 SOW maintenance first sergeant. “If air support is needed for any type of deployment activities, we have to be ready to go, rescue people and get them safely to where they need to be.”





Ready for takeoff, the aircraft taxied down the flight line; the crew chief marshaled the Commando II towards its launch point. Issuing a series of hand signals to guide the pilot, the aircraft wheeled to the runway. Placing his marshaling wands in his left hand, the crew chief rendered a salute to the aircraft.





As the roars of the engines' propellers echoed across the flight line, they began to fade into the distance as the pilot returned the salute and took off into the blue sky.