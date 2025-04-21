Commander, Navy Installations Command Announces the Navy’s 2024 Fire & Emergency Services Award Recipients

WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 28, 2025) – Commander, Navy Installations Command announced the 2024 Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Award winners during a ceremony at the United States Naval Academy on April 23.



Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, highlighted the exceptional qualities required of Navy firefighters and emergency responders: “Becoming a firefighter or emergency responder requires unique qualities: strength, endurance, and above all, bravery. You step into difficult situations, often at great personal risk, and put others ahead of yourselves. It requires long hours, working in dangerous conditions, and carrying the weighty responsibility of being the answer to someone’s desperate call for help during their darkest moments.”



The Navy’s 10 regions submitted a total of 82 award nomination packages across 14 award categories. CNIC headquarters F&ES managed the award selection panel and conducted an in-depth review of all nominations to select 21 departments and individuals for recognition for their outstanding contributions to Navy F&ES in the past year.



The following 10 CNIC F&ES teams and personnel stand out as Navy F&ES Award winners and will go on to represent Navy at the DoD level of competition:



• Small Fire Department of the Year: Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

• Medium Fire Department of the Year: Naval Station Mayport

• Large Fire Department of the Year: Navy Region Northwest, Regional F&ES

• Fire Prevention Program of the Year: Naval Air Station/Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth

• Military Firefighter of the Year: ABH3 Jakob Morrison, NAS Oceana JEB Little Creek-Fort Story NALF Fentress

• Civilian Firefighter of the Year: Stevan Ames, Naval Station Mayport

• Military Fire Officer of the Year: ABH1 (AW/SW) Brooke Fox, Naval Support Activity Bahrain

• Civilian Fire Officer of the Year: Albert Curley, Naval Station Mayport

• Fire Service Instructor of the Year: Shinji Yuasa, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo



Additional Navy award winners are:

• EMS Provider of the Year: Tylor Snell, Naval Station Mayport

• Fire Inspector of the Year: Hyongchin Kim, Commander Fleet Activities Chinhae

• Fire Chief of the Year: Bradley Beaty, Naval Support Activity Crane



Navy F&ES Hall of Fame:

• John Morris Fire Chief, (retired), Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

• Jaime Wood, Region Fire Chief (retired), Navy Region Southwest

• Janice Lozoya, Assistant Fire Chief Prevention (retired), Navy Region Southwest

• Frank Montone, Region Fire Chief (retired), Navy Region Northwest

• Mark Chaney Region Fire Chief (retired), Navy Region Midwest

• Russell Tarver, Region Fire Chief (retired), Joint Region Marianas



Navy F&ES Lifetime Achievement Award:

• Shane Rayfield, Fire Chief (retired) Naval Station Rota

• Frank Montone, Region Fire Chief (retired), Navy Region Northwest, Regional F&ES



“Working in Navy Fire & Emergency Services for the past 22 years has allowed me the privilege of working alongside some of the best in the business, who are dedicated, skilled, and always ready to serve,” said Carl B. Glover Jr, CNIC F&ES Director. “Our first responders not only serve their base but also their surrounding communities. I’m honored to be here to recognize their unwavering dedication to protecting life and safety, no matter where the call comes from, our Installation firefighters always respond to render assistance.”



The Navy F&ES Awards Program, established in 1997, recognizes outstanding fire departments and personnel for excellence in mission support and fire protection management. Criteria for the awards were developed by the Department of Defense F&ES working group, made up of service component F&ES chiefs.



Department awards were based on factors such as emergency response performance, accreditation, customer outreach, training, innovation in safety and health, fire prevention, and community education. Individual awards considered accomplishments, job performance, leadership, initiative, technical competence, and professional credentials.



The Navy F&ES Hall of Fame was established in 2003 to recognize significant and distinguished contributions to the Navy firefighting services.



The Navy F&ES Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals who have been firefighters for at least 20 years, to include five years of service to Navy F&ES, and whose remarkable achievements in the fire service exemplify outstanding performance.



Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family.



Learn more by visiting CNIC’s website at https://www.cnic.navy.mil/ or following CNIC on social media: Facebook, Facebook.com/NavyInstallations; X, @cnichq; and Instagram, @cnichq.

