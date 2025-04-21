104th Fighter Wing member embodies courage, determination, and mental strength.

Photo By Melanie Casineau | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris, 104th Fighter Wing (FW) public affairs...... read more read more Photo By Melanie Casineau | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Harris, 104th Fighter Wing (FW) public affairs specialist, and Tech. Sgt Shane Coakley, 104th FW Security Forces, stand for a photo during the Massachusetts National Guard 2025 Best Warrior Competition, Camp Edwards, Massachusetts, April 11, 2025. Harris represented the 104th FW while competing against members of the Air and Army National Guard, Kenya Defence Forces and Irish Defence Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau) see less | View Image Page

By Melanie J. Casineau, 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs



BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Massachusetts- Airman First Class (A1C) Elijah Harris embodies courage, determination, and mental strength. Just weeks after completing basic training and technical school, A1C Harris, a 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Specialist, stepped up to compete in the annual Massachusetts National Guard Best Warrior Competition (BWC). He was the only representative from the 104th Fighter Wing and one of only two Air National Guard participants. Harris placed 6th out of 43.



The BWC determines which junior enlisted soldier and non-commissioned officer (NCO) will represent the National Guard’s 54 states and territories, encompassing over 330,000 guardsmen, at the prestigious Army Best Warrior Competition later in the year.

Competing against Army and Air National Guard members, Kenya Defense Forces, and Irish Defense Forces, Harris faced an intense three-day challenge that tested his physical and mental skills. The competition included weapons proficiency, land navigation, mountaineering, emergency medical tasks, combat casualty care, multiple timed ruck marches, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. Success required not only physical endurance but also a deep understanding of military procedures.



Before the event, Harris had neither heard of the competition nor participated in anything comparable. Basic training provided no preparation for what lay ahead.



“I found out about the competition through the PA Office,” Harris explained. “When I asked the Command Chief and the 104th Chief of Staff Mr. Christopher Riga who from the wing was participating, they said no one was. That felt unfortunate, so they signed me up.”



Harris credits his life experiences, particularly his life challenges and training as an Eagle Scout, for equipping him to face the competition.



“As someone who generally has had a rough-going in life, you become adaptable to oncoming challenges like these. Sleeping in the field, running and rucking, even shooting under stress are nothing compared to the harsh challenges people live through every day,” Harris said.



Technical Sgt. Shane Coakley,104th Fighter Wing Security Forces Specialist, was tasked with training Harris for the competition. A seasoned participant himself, Coakley had competed in 2014, finishing sixth, and had trained three other competitors before Harris. Initially, he advised Harris to respectfully decline due to limited experience and preparation time.



“He refused to quit, and I am so glad that he did,” said Coakley. “Elijah was the least experienced and the most junior enlisted competitor I’ve trained, and he had the shortest prep time. Additionally, the competition has evolved significantly, with new events and greater stress placed on participants.”



While most competitors spend a year preparing, many are seasoned Army participants, Harris was none of these.



“When Mr. Riga told me I’d be training with Tech. Sgt. Coakley, my expectation was he’d be a big, strong, intense guy,” Harris recalled. “And don’t get me wrong, Sgt. Coakley is definitely big and strong, but he was also incredibly thoughtful, guiding me on what to focus on, what to eat and drink, and when to train or rest. He was always checking in on me.”



Coakley and Harris had never met each other. However, Coakley has been with the 104th Fighter Wing for 16 years. Harris quickly found out that members of the 104th Fighter Wing take care of each other.



His initial goal was simply to complete a few events and gain insight into the Army’s way of life. However, as his training progressed, his expectations grew. Harris began studying, acquiring equipment, and intensifying his preparation with support from Master Sgt. Kelliher, Tech. Sgt. Jessica Gallis, and other members of the wing who provided rucksacks, navigation training, and hands-on practice. By the eve of the competition, Harris resolved to not just participate, but to excel.



“To succeed, you need both physical and mental endurance,” Harris said. “You run everywhere, carrying gear and weapons. You don’t sleep well, and the competition leaders, Army First Sergeants and Sergeant Majors, push you to your limits.”



Coakley also contributes his 6th place accomplishment to his impressive mental and physical toughness prior to the BWC. Against all odds, Harris competed with the skill and spirit of a seasoned NCO, earning respect as a true warrior and representing the 104th Fighter Wing with pride.



“I’m honored to have trained A1C Harris, and I hope he continues his ‘never quit’ attitude,” Coakley said.



Coakley continued to support Harris on the final day of the competition by cheering him on the start line. Coakley stayed, along with other members from the 104th Fighter Wing, to see him finish.



“I still didn’t know if I was absolutely ready by the time departure day arrived, but I knew I was a lot more comfortable with the physical gauntlet I was about to go through. I wouldn’t have stood a chance without Coakley,” said Harris

A test of strength, skill, endurance, and most of all support from members of the 104th Fighter Wing has shown that even the most difficult expectations can be accomplished.