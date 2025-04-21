Senator Cramer, VCSO visit Grand Forks AFB and Cavalier SFS

U.S. Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, vice chief of space operations, was joined on a visit of the Grand Forks area by North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer to observe and learn about the on-going aerospace advancement that is taking place, April 22, 2025.



During the first day of their visit, Guetlein and Cramer toured the University of North Dakota, where they were escorted through the UND College of Engineering and Mines and John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences.



They were briefed throughout the tour about space studies, aerospace sciences and research and economic development.



UND holds partnerships with both the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, allowing for civilian and military members the opportunity to work towards space development together.



“Space is the future,” said Guetlein, “We should prioritize progress in aerospace studies because it is the future, for our economy and for our children.”



On the second day of his visit, Guetlein was greeted by Col. Bishane Whitmore, deputy commander of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. The visit marked the beginning of a tour that emphasized the collaboration between Air Force and Space Force missions in the region.



He traveled to Cavalier Space Force Base, where he engaged with the 10th Space Warning Squadron. His visit included detailed briefings on missile warning operations and space domain awareness capabilities.



​​Senator Kevin Cramer joined Guetlein at Cavalier SFB, where both officials received firsthand demonstrations of the station’s radar and detection systems.



Briefings highlighted both the strengths and areas for improvement in the current infrastructure, including upcoming plans for modernization through updated software and hardware.



“It’s important that we stay ahead of the game, whatever it is this mission needs to stay current and ahead of our foes, you can be sure we’ll be looking to provide it,” said Guetlein. “One thing we already have is a dedicated workforce, nothing could replace you all.”



Guetlein also presented several coins to recognize high-performing personnel and met with Airmen from the 319th Security Forces Squadron, expressing gratitude for their unwavering dedication to base security.



Guetlein and Cramer then returned to Grand Forks AFB, where he received additional briefings on how the 319th Reconnaissance Wing supports the Space Development Agency.



“The buildup of ground-based capabilities at Grand Forks Air Force Base and the warfighting support offered by Cavalier Space Force Station are critical to our national security and security around the world,” said Cramer. “The University of North Dakota’s ability to educate students and prepare them for these rewarding jobs in the military, and to support our military, are really another competitive advantage our state has when it comes to attracting cutting-edge defense projects. Dr. Tournear and General Guetlein’s firsthand look at these evolving assets, and staying up with them, really keeps our capabilities in focus.”



The visit concluded with Guetlein and Cramer touring SDA’s Operations Center North for a hands-on experience with their operations staff.



Col. Timothy Monroe, commander of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing in, saw Guetlein and Cramer off as they departed from Grand Forks, wishing them farewell and thanking them for their visit.

