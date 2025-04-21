Army Contracting Command Names 2024 Best Warrior

Army Contracting Command officials named the winner of the 2024 ACC Best Warrior Competition after a weeklong series of events challenging the nine Soldiers vying for the title.

Sgt. 1st Class Devin Fuller, a contracting NCO with the 419th Contracting Support Brigade and assigned to the U.S. Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Fort Bliss, Tx., is the 2024 ACC Best Warrior. He was chosen among nine Soldiers in a fierce competition to select the best qualified NCO to represent ACC at the 2024 Army Materiel Command Best Warrior Competition scheduled for the first week of May.

The runner up for the ACC 2024 Best Warrior Competition is Staff Sgt. Thierry Ndika of the 409th Contracting Support Brigade based at Sembach Kaserne, Germany.

The ACC Best Warrior Competition tested these elite warriors’ skills and Soldier aptitude, said Maj. Gen. Doug Lowrey, ACC commanding general.

“This competition tested these incredible NCOs physically and mentally,” Lowrey said. “Not only does it challenge these Soldiers’ ability to perform tactical survival skills based on Army warrior tasks, but also it confirms that our 51C [Contracting Soldiers] are professional Soldiers who are ready to fight and win on today’s battlefield. Readiness is the cornerstone to Army success, and these nine warfighters showed that they and all of the acquisition corps are more than ready to provide critical organizational contracting support for any mission this nation calls us to accomplish today.”

The best warrior competition consisted of multiple events in which Soldiers were evaluated, including the Army Combat Fitness Test, six-mile road march, a combat water survival test, weapons qualification, warrior task and battle drills, and land navigation. Additionally, competitors went before a formal board of ACC senior NCOs and completed a written test and essay.

“Sgt. 1st Class Fuller and Staff Sgt. Ndika exhibited attributes which embody the warrior ethos displaying the total Soldier concept and earned the title as ACC’s Best Warrior NCO of the Year 2025,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Rachel Harris, the ACC senior enlisted leader.

“Fuller and Ndika proved this week through multiple assessments that both competitors possess incredible skill, a warrior mentality that is physically and mentally tough while still building a cohesive team with other competitors while giving their best effort and representing what the 51C career field is all about through lethality and speed. I am completely confident that Fuller and Ndika will make ACC proud and will represent the command well at the AMC Best Warrior Competition.”

The other 2024 competitors were Sgt. 1st Class Troy Stone of ACC Headquarters, Staff Sgt. Koty Bennett of the 408th Contracting Support Brigade, Staff Sgt. Rebecca Malpica of the 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Staff Sgt. Victor Marrero Salcedo of the 414th Contracting Support Brigade, Staff Sgt. Nathan Rosenberger of the 413th Contracting Support Brigade, Staff Sgt. Anthony Strobel of the 410th Contracting Support Brigade, and Staff Sgt. Cadien Vaccianna of the 411th Contracting Support Brigade.

About Army Contracting Command

The Army Contracting Command is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. From food and clothing to bullets and bombs; from tanks and trucks to boats and aircraft; from Soldiers' weapons to the installations where they work and live with their families, ACC ensures Soldiers have what they need to be successful. As the Army's principal buying agent, ACC supports Army readiness and modernization by using best practices and expert-level oversight to provide warfighters with premier contracting support. The command accomplishes its global operational missions with a professional workforce of Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, foreign local nationals and contractors at more than 100 locations worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2025 Date Posted: 04.28.2025 12:19 Story ID: 496335 Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Contracting Command Names 2024 Best Warrior, by Giselle Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.