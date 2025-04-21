Razorback Range Tower: Eyes in the Sky for Combat-Ready Forces

Photo By Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson | The sky is surveyed for incoming aircraft by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher D....... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson | The sky is surveyed for incoming aircraft by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher D. Helms, a heavy equipment operator assigned to the 188th Wing Razorback Range, from the control tower on Feb. 22, 2025, at Detachment 1, Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ark. At Razorback Range, the control tower’s operations are supported through mission preparation, weather and wildlife monitoring, and continuous communication with aircrew and ground personnel. (Air National Guard photo by: Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson) see less | View Image Page

FORT CHAFFEE JOINT MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER, Ark. – Tucked in the heart of Razorback Range, the control tower stands as the nerve center of a premier military training environment, enabling joint air-ground operations and live-fire exercises unmatched in scope and complexity. From managing high-speed aircraft to ensuring the safe employment of live munitions, the Range Control Tower at Razorback Range is critical in preparing U.S. forces for combat and directly supporting readiness priorities.



Unlike a civilian airfield tower, the Razorback Range control tower does more than manage air traffic. Its operators oversee air-to-ground fire missions, coordinate training for ground crews, and maintain the safety of all personnel involved. On any given day, the range hosts a variety of aircraft, including F-35s, F-16s, B-52s, C-130s, and contracted close air support platforms.



“This isn’t your average tower operation,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Jerry, range control officer at 188th Wing Razorback Range. “You’re not just watching the skies—you’re managing complex missions, multiple moving parts, and keeping everyone safe while live munitions are being employed.”



Tower operators must be pilots, rated officers, air battle managers, or Joint Terminal Attack Controllers with expertise in radio communications, airspace restrictions, and Army ground operations. For many, it’s a unique two-year developmental assignment.



“This two-year command offers Razorback pilots a unique opportunity to master the complexities of coordinating multiple aircraft types beyond the MQ-9A platforms in which they’ve trained and flown for years,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Muñoz, 184th Attack Squadron commander. “The experience at Razorback Range provides invaluable leadership insight into managing a lean, highly motivated team with the flexibility needed to accomplish our mission: serving as the premier JTAC training center and delivering a realistic weapons-employment environment for military aircraft across the region.”



A typical day in the tower involves two- to three-hour shifts of high-concentration monitoring. Operators prepare the range for missions, check weather and wildlife conditions, and maintain constant communication with both aircrew and ground personnel. The job requires laser focus.



“While working in the tower, you must focus only on tower responsibilities,” Jerry emphasized. “All other admin tasks or training can wait until you are out of the tower. This allows Airmen to focus on communications, safety, and the airspace.”



Clear, calm communication is the tower’s lifeline. Whether coordinating a bombing run or ensuring ground safety, it’s the difference between mission success and catastrophe. Despite the intensity, the tower’s tight-knit team makes it a rewarding assignment. “My favorite part is the people,” said Jerry. “Our teamwork drives mission success and gives us a unique view of the war-fighting effort.”



Razorback Range is just one of many military ranges across the United States, each with its own mission, landscape, and operations. But what sets Razorback apart is its critical role in getting warfighters ready for real-world challenges.



“Our mission is to get military ready for combat,” said Jerry. “The people we train will be going to dangerous places doing dangerous things. It gets forces ready to face any danger.”



As the control tower hums with radio chatter and unrelenting vigilance, it stands as the cornerstone of readiness—ensuring our forces are prepared for any fight, with eyes on the sky and boots on the ground.