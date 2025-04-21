Interoperability in action

Photo By Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group, 38th Rescue Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group, 38th Rescue Squadron, and 15th Air Support Operations Squadron train with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Warrior Training Center alongside the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 436th Transport Squadron for a joint airborne exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 26, 2025. The units executed mass tactical static line jumps to improve rapid deployment and aerial insertion capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter) see less | View Image Page

U.S. and Royal Canadian Air Force personnel conducted a joint airborne exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, on March 26, 2025, testing capabilities in aerial equipment delivery, mass tactical static-line jumps, and free-fall air insertions.



Units participating included the U.S. Air Force’s 820th Base Defense Group, 38th Rescue Squadron, and 15th Air Support Operations Squadron; the U.S. Army’s Warrior Training Center; and the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 436th Transport Squadron.



Using an RCAF CC-130J Hercules aircraft, the joint team executed multiple drops over the base’s airspace, demonstrating their ability to rapidly deliver critical equipment and deploy troops for large-scale operations.



“The intent for this operation was to foster collaboration between the U.S. and RCAF to improve joint operational capabilities,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Alvino, 820th Combat Operations Squadron air operations noncommissioned officer in charge.



While the overall objective was interoperability, each unit pursued specific training goals. For the RCAF, the mission aligned with two key priorities.



“The primary objectives from the 436th Transport Squadron’s perspective was two-fold,” said Capt. Issac Bates, 436th Transport Squadron tactics officer. “First, increase interoperability with the 38th RQS and the 820th BDG. Secondly, demonstrate our ability to move large numbers from the staging area to the drop zone in the shortest amount of time.”



The RCAF worked alongside U.S. counterparts to enhance rapid troop mobilization, a concept familiar to the 820th BDG.



“When it comes to static line, our intent is to get as many paratroopers on the ground as fast as we can,” Alvino said. “Utilizing a large-scale airborne operation with equipment can allow the individuals jumping to have certain equipment on the ground when they land to set up and create a foothold to essentially push out to other locations if needed.”



The exercise also strengthened the 820th BDG’s command and control capabilities.



“There were many individuals placed in positions to ensure the overall operation was conducted systematically and thoroughly,” Alvino said. “From the airborne operation to the ground movement, everyone played a part in ensuring mission success.”



Each unit brought unique skills to the mission, creating a force multiplier through shared knowledge and refined tactics.



“I found it extremely beneficial to learn more about the Royal Canadian Air Force, who has highly experienced jumpers, and to discover that nearby Army Quartermaster Units—just a few hours away—have parachutes ready for deployment and are eager to collaborate,” said 2nd Lt. Alexander Ross, 38th RQS combat rescue officer. “It opened the door to future training opportunities and collaborative efforts.”



Despite some coordination challenges, the joint team adapted effectively through communication and flexibility, leading to a successful training opportunity.



“Key takeaways include the importance of interoperability—successful integration among units and allied forces shows why joint training is vital for improving coordination and communication,” Alvino said. “Another is adaptability. Being able to adjust on the fly is essential, as we had to reduce stick sizes mid-air to create more drop zone space.”



The RCAF echoed the importance of joint training. Bates noted that exercises like this enhance responsiveness, strengthen relationships, and help crews adapt to new environments and operational differences.



The operation highlighted the impact of collaboration and adaptability, advancing the joint force’s ability to respond rapidly and effectively in future missions.