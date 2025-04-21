AMCOM Honors Two Retirees During Team Redstone Ceremony

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command celebrated the distinguished careers of two...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command celebrated the distinguished careers of two longtime civilian leaders, William “Bill” Lee and Robert “Tim” King, during the Team Redstone Retirement Ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama on April 24, hosted by Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command celebrated the distinguished careers of two longtime civilian leaders, William “Bill” Lee and Robert “Tim” King, during the Team Redstone Retirement Ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama on April 24, hosted by Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson.



The ceremony recognized over 127 years of combined service among the day’s four honorees. Both Lee and King, AMCOM team members, were applauded for their impact across the Army enterprise and their steadfast dedication to the mission.



“Your contributions will echo far beyond this ceremony,” said Robinson. “Your dedication has strengthened our Army and inspired those coming behind you.”



Lee, Chief of the Far East Branch for PATRIOT systems, retires after 40 years of combined military and civilian service, including time as a U.S. Air Force colonel. King, Director of Aviation at AMCOM’s Logistics Center, concludes 43 years of service, having spent 21 years in the U.S. Marine Corps before transitioning to the Army civilian workforce.



Each retiree was presented with awards, certificates, a letter of congratulations from President Donald Trump, and the newly-styled Army retirement pin.



“As we celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday, I encourage you to share your stories,” said Robinson. “You’ve lived the legacy – now help inspire the next generation to carry it forward.”



The Redstone Arsenal Retirement Ceremony also honored Team Redstone members Col. Olric R. Wilkins, who served as the Executive Officer for the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technology Office at Redstone Arsenal and Maj. Nikol L. Anderson, who served as the Deputy G-1 for the 87th Training Division in Birmingham, Alabama.